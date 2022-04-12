Connectedness as a countermeasure

Addiction and overdose rates are at an all-time high, as are adverse trends in mental health and suicide risk.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently released alarming data describing the mental health of high school students during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sadness or hopelessness was identified by 44.2% of high school students, and 19.9% had seriously considered attempting suicide.

In our own professional and personal experiences, we have observed these same trends. We seek to better understand what is driving these trends and find ways to improve mental health outcomes in our community.

It is human nature to pursue euphoria and avoid pain. Dopamine is the primary neurotransmitter associated with euphoria, the feeling of pleasure and well-being.

And while scientific research is ongoing to more completely understand the “pain-pleasure balance,” it is clear that in our society, time matters.

Technology has greatly increased our capacity to achieve a quick dopamine surge. Social media entertainment, available credit and easy access to recreational drugs are just a few examples.

These means of immediate gratification can create an artificial euphoria characterized by a short-acting release of dopamine. And consumption of these short-term rewards typically increases when times are hard.

The causes of worsening mental health outcomes are no doubt multifactorial. Humans inevitably experience trauma in life and must find methods to cope.

Unfortunately, poor coping choices have been increasingly available over recent years. Then the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in significant increases in isolation and economic stress for many in our community, including the students described in the recent CDC report on mental health.

And while we become more dependent on digital technology, published data has shown that mental health is inversely proportional to the amount of time spent on social media. On top of this, many individuals are in at-risk groups as a result of other social and socioeconomic factors.

The problem is further exacerbated when treatment resources are limited. We have often seen at-risk individuals discharged from an emergency setting with a recommendation for outpatient follow-up which is not available for many weeks.

So is it possible that we as a community can improve mental health outcomes by steering away from artificial pleasure toward a more natural long-acting dopamine balance? We have always believed this to be true.

The CDC report on mental health among high school students recommended that “comprehensive strategies that improve feelings of connectedness with others in the family, in the community, and at school might foster improved mental health among youths.”

Connection competes with addiction. This is evident every day in our community in 12-step recovery programs which welcome anyone who fears they might have a problem with alcohol or drugs.

We suggest three simple “take-home suggestions” for our community.

First, invest time connecting with peers, family and community “offline” more than online.

Second, for those hurting, please reach out. Sharing honestly with family and peers is a demonstration of strength, not weakness.

And for those feeling well, be intentional to hear and see those at risk.

Finally, we are seeking to put together a local multidisciplinary task force to have quarterly meetings to review mental health resources in Allen County.