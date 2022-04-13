Let science, logic guide government decisions

I am a candidate, but I am not running for office.

I am a somewhat shy and private person and not desirous of being widely known. However, if good men do nothing, evil flourishes.

I was given a great gift – a memory that allows me to remember almost my entire life and the ability to analyze facts quickly. I see the problems in this world and think they could be easily handled but are not. So this seems the best way for me to serve others.

I am a conservative; I am a Democrat.

I trust science; I am a man of faith.

I am a candidate for the informed; I am not a candidate for the willfully ignorant.

I love democracy, I hate authoritarianism.

I look to the distant future; I do not worry about election cycles.

I am a centrist; I am not a radical destroyer of capitalism.

I am a centrist; I will protect democracy from the radical right.

The issues are:

It's the environment, stupid: We can't keep putting carbon dioxide into the atmosphere. We are killing the planet.

The need for energy is undeniable. Development is dependent on energy production. The only logical conclusion is that we need a Herculean effort to switch to clean, abundant energy. Abundant energy supplies lead to economic development, a higher standard of living, less poverty and peace.

Save democracy: Why Rep. Jim Banks is against term limits when 85% of the people in this district are in favor I don't understand. Besides term limits, we need to increase the number of representatives to diminish the effect of gerrymandering and give citizens more access.

The winner-take-all allotment of electors is abhorrent to democracy and must be changed.

Save Social Security: The Wall Street gang would like to have people forced to make their most important investments with a broker or a banker. We must stop the GOP push for privatization (code for get rid of).

Health care: Single payer is the way to go. Let the insurance markets take care of injury and enhanced ancillary services. Fix the patent laws on medication.

Education: It is time to reconsider at what point we get our best return on investment. My guess is that K-14 would be our best investment.

Immigration: America has been a beacon of hope for people being oppressed everywhere. Climate refugees will become more common as people realize that agriculture has become untenable in their home countries. We need to accept more refugees and immigrants for residency.

Taxes and the IRS: The income tax has been turned upside down. Low taxes for the investor class and high taxes on the sale of labor is so un-American. The IRS breaks the law and wastes resources on low-hanging fruit while billionaires pay nothing.

The IRS needs to be reformed. Actually, the whole tax system needs to be returned to its original purpose: tax based on one's ability to pay.

Defense spending: I have a natural gift for science and would be well qualified to investigate the cost-benefit ratio of modern systems.

Our current representative has far too many ties with the defense industry. Far too much of our money disappears in to this massive machine.

Second Amendment: I worry that lack of commonsense gun controls will lead to the eventual abolishment of the Second Amendment. We need the ability to take back our democracy from would-be coup mongers. Common sense would require demonstration of basic gun safety knowledge for anyone to possess guns and ammunition. Universal background checks for all gun sales. Minimum age limit of at least 21 years for possessing semi-automatic weapons. Storage requirements for guns with penalties for noncompliance with teeth.

Substance abuse: This is a mental health problem and should be treated as such. Legalize cannabis and decriminalize other substance abuse.

Abortion: I am opposed to any abortion that would cause a human to suffer. My research shows that after somewhere between 18 and 24 weeks suffering is possible and abortion should be prohibited with rare exception.

Masks and vaccines: Mask mandates should be left to the local health officers and vaccine mandates to state health departments. The federal government should stick to supporting state and local health authorities by gathering data and promoting vaccines.

Gender issues: Not all people are born either male or female, obviously not physically, so logically not emotionally, either. So, rather than making life difficult for this small group of people, why don't we apply the golden rule and be accepting? I understand the concern some have regarding women's sports, but wouldn't it be best left to individual sports leagues?

The scientific thing equals the logical thing, which equals the right thing and the Christian thing.