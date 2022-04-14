Daughter's trials help restore a mother's faith

I'm a 66-year-old with early-onset dementia. How long I've had it is not important. Because of my dementia, I do not handle change or problems well.

At Christmastime, my husband Jim had the chance to fly to Florida to visit his family. Naturally, he jumped at the chance.

This left me at home with our daughter, Amy. Our other daughter, Jamie, is married to a wonderful man named Christopher. Jamie has had problems with illnesses lately. She has almost died six times.

After Jim left, I tried to get hold of Jamie for a day and a half; she never answered or returned my calls. My mother's instinct was in overdrive. I was frantic, especially because I do not drive and had no way to go check her house.

Finally, I got hold of Jamie's neighbor, Alana, and she said Jamie had been in the intensive care unit in the hospital because she was very, very ill. I called my son-in-law to find out why he didn't alert me. He knew that with Jim being gone, I would absolutely freak out, so he wanted to wait.

My next call was to Jim, and he decided to get on the first plane home in a day and a half.

I was a complete mess; I could not function.

Finally, thanks to a friend, I went to see Jamie, and my anger for God went through the roof. I saw her unconscious, on a ventilator with 24-hour dialysis and several IVs. The nurse explained the severity of Jamie's condition.

I stayed with Jamie as long as I could, but because of my sundowner's syndrome, I had to be home before dark.

I do not know why I remember this so vividly because my memories are fleeting, but I was holding Jamie's hand when the nurse said the priest wanted to give me Holy Communion. I was in no mood to receive God at that time. I was angry with him and didn't want to deal with him at that moment.

I didn't want to acknowledge his presence because my anger had turned to fury.

The priest came in and I accepted Holy Communion, which was absolutely wrong on my part because I was in no frame of mind to receive it. I don't know why I did, but I immediately started to feel better. Christ had entered my body again. I finally gave him the space he needed.

The nurse spoke to the priest about Jamie's ups and downs, and he said to me, “Patti, I think we need to give Jamie last rites.” I mentally collapsed.

I couldn't understand why God was allowing this to happen to my Jamie. My daughter has fought too hard to beat this illness, and this happens? Why, God?

I remember as he gave Jamie her last rites, a sense of peace came over me. I knew Jim was going to be home soon and would be a tower of strength.

When I opened my eyes from the prayers, I looked around Jamie's room and I knew at that moment she was going to be all right. Whether she ended up in God's arms or whether she beat it once again, I knew things were going to be OK.

Ten hours later, I was sitting with Jamie and she moved her fingers. Very slowly, my daughter started to wake up out of this nightmare. The anger I felt for God was long gone.

He had restored my peace. I just knew things were going to be all right. As I watched Jamie's body grow stronger each day, I thanked God for the opportunity to fall in love with him all over again.

Thank you, God, for one more column. I love you!

Patti Hagadorn is a Fort Wayne resident.