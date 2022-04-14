Pregnant women aren't criminals

M. was 21 years old, a senior in college. She was dating a nice guy on campus and became pregnant. She had taken precautions but they failed. Her mother was very strict and was grieving the loss of her father, who had died six months earlier. Money was tight, as her dad had been the family breadwinner. M. was scared to tell her mom she was pregnant. Her boyfriend was not much help and had little money.

C. was 19 years old. She was studying to be a teacher and had a steady boyfriend. She developed strep throat, forgot to take her birth control and became pregnant. She was from a religious family and would be ostracized if anyone found out. How could this happen to her?

G. was in high school. She showed up frightened. She had had sex with her longtime boyfriend. She had not used protection. To G., the situation was dire. Her parents had been no help.

These women do not include others I have known who ended up pregnant – girls in their early teens who were molested, or women who were sexually assaulted by an abusive partner because they were caught trying to leave.

Women who become pregnant unexpectedly, in tough circumstances, are desperate people. Are they criminals if they seek to end the pregnancy?

The media recently reported that a Texas woman was charged with murder because she had a self-induced abortion. The charges were dropped, but the woman's experience must have been traumatic. Is this really how we want to solve the issue of unwanted pregnancy?

The best thing to come from the pro-life movement has been the acceptance of unmarried pregnant women. Not so long ago, a girl was sent away to a home for unwed mothers or just sent away. But now there is a kinder, more gentle realization that women who end up pregnant are not “bad.”

This attitude does not help everyone, however. The circumstances in which a woman gets pregnant are diverse. Her life situation is also a factor, whether she is homeless, lacking health care, a victim of abuse, addicted to drugs or a college student.

Who are we to judge? Being pregnant at the wrong time is a fear many women have faced at one time or another. But this recent Texas action puts all of us on notice. Is the woman to blame if she sees no other alternative?

All the adoption agencies and support services in the world do not help a woman who is friendless or forbidden to come home because she is pregnant. Some women have no home to start with because of many societal reasons.

Many anticipate that the landmark 1973 case Roe v. Wade soon will be weakened if not overturned by the Supreme Court. States will have the right to make the laws that regulate abortion. We see this already happening throughout the country.

We must be leaders to assure that Indiana and other states do not make women the criminals. We cannot let the extremists rule. The situation in Texas will happen again if we are not on guard now.

What if that woman in Texas were your daughter, granddaughter, sister or your son's girlfriend?

I used to tell my daughters, “Always know pregnancy is not a problem; it is a baby.” I wanted them to know they had a safe place to turn if the unthinkable happened.

Our laws should reflect this philosophy. We should create a world that is safe for women, not one where they are treated like criminals.

We can insist that our lawmakers look in the eyes of every pregnant woman and see her humanity. We can elect lawmakers who believe pro-life includes the mother as well as the unborn child. We can insist that money – for shelter, counseling, food and support – be available to assist pregnant women, if not public money then from community dollars. We can make sure every woman is as protected as the unborn.

As a woman, I ask – is this what we want for women? There must be other answers. I hope each of us – pro-life or pro-choice – can help find a solution.

We are talking about a scared, hopeless pregnant woman, not a criminal. See her for who she is.