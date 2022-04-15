Advance directives guide family in difficult choices

As a hospice and palliative care physician with Stillwater Hospice (formerly Visiting Nurse), most of my patients are facing serious and often life-ending illnesses.

I have found most people have strong feelings about what they consider an acceptable quality of life and whether they would wish to seek what many consider aggressive medical intervention. Unfortunately, many people don't make their wishes known to those around them.

April 16 is National Healthcare Decisions Day, and I encourage people to speak with their loved ones about their choices for end-of-life care. Falling the day after the traditional tax deadline, National Healthcare Decisions Day is a perfect time to review your wishes with your family and your health care providers.

Nationally, 63% of Americans have not completed an advance directive, also known as a living will or health care power of attorney. And 92% of individuals surveyed by The Conversation Project said talking with their loved ones about end-of-life care is important, but just 32% have actually done so.

Patients and their families may need more information or believe they have to see an attorney to draft these documents.

Caringinfo.org is an easy-to-understand website explaining advance directives with links to every state's advance directive forms. These forms can be downloaded and completed without an attorney and at no cost. There are forms to name medical power of attorney and to explain your wishes regarding medical care.

I find that once we start the conversation, patients and their loved ones are relieved to be given an opportunity to talk about their wishes.

Because a medical crisis can strike at any time, all adults can benefit from thinking about what their health care choices would be if they are unable to speak for themselves. It is important to have an advance care planning conversation with your loved ones so they will know what medical care you desire, especially if you are unable to speak for yourself.

Regardless of your age or health, documenting your wishes today means your loved ones will have your wishes in mind if they face difficult decisions later.

I have found that when a patient says, “I want you to do everything,” they don't understand what that means. The unspoken part of that sentence in their minds can be “do everything and make me whole again.”

When that's not possible, you have the right to decide which medical interventions you do or don't want, such as breathing tubes, artificial nutrition and/or CPR if your heart stops.

Discussing all your care options – including palliative and hospice care – is appropriate at any stage of a serious illness. These discussions will help guide you, your physicians and your family in making the best decisions about your care at the right time.

When we have the luxury of being able to talk with a patient directly, we ask questions to help understand what they consider an acceptable and/or unacceptable quality of life to them. If the patient is unable to participate in a conversation and has not completed advance directives, we rely on those around the bedside to provide the information.

In addition to providing education about underlying disease, treatment options, burdens and benefits, understanding the overall goals of living and acceptable quality of life are the keys to helping patients and family members make decisions.

I educate my patients that the most important advance directive to complete is designation of a health care representative. I tell my patients this is the person who speaks for you if you can't, so choose someone who will be strong enough to do it.

I also tell them that with all the advances in medical treatments and technology, we don't know what options will be available in five years, so you should give directives related to what you believe is an acceptable quality of life and outcomes, rather than specific treatments.

Clarifying your wishes may seem intimidating, but it's a gift you give your loved ones.

And as we have seen over the past few years, many people have had to make difficult decisions at the bedside of their family members. Knowing what that loved one believes is an acceptable quality of life can make those decisions easier.

I urge you to explore your wishes with your loved ones. If you are unsure where to start, your family physician can help.