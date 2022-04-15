Catalyst of change

Baseball, inherently, is intertwined with numbers and statistics – averages, pitch velocity, streaks, milestones. More, almost anywhere one would care to look.

Yet the sport is played by people. Human beings. Who, as always, are capable of being great or small.

This is relevant because today marks the 75th anniversary of Jackie Robinson's first game with the Brooklyn Dodgers – a big number. A significant milestone.

Robinson was the first Black person to play a game in Major League Baseball.

That sentence is true. It is a fact. But it is also simplistic in what it actually says and means.

People get to decide – if they even care in the first place – what it actually means to them.

Is Robinson an icon for being the first and simply playing in the Major Leagues, or did he have to be a good player for his achievement and career to be relevant? Does it matter that he was a great player – Rookie of the Year and later National League Most Valuable Player, as well as an All-Star multiple times – who was inducted into the Hall of Fame?

How important is it to know more about the person, or his path taken before integrating the sport, or what Robinson's life was like after he was done playing?

How dangerous was integration at that time? Who supported him? Who opposed him?

Why him?

So many questions.

Some answers would be filtered through the lens of race in America, which tends to mean consensus might not be easy to find.

Robinson's first game 75 years ago was in an America before many civil rights were enacted and recognized – segregation, if not outright violence toward Black people, was still a reality of life, in word and deed.

Robinson wanted that to change. He wanted to be a part of that change, despite not necessarily knowing what the country would look like if it did change.

That, in my opinion, is the essence of what a discussion about Jackie Robinson, and honoring his achievement, should look like: What, exactly, were that world and its systems like that a person would risk his personal safety for it to change into something else, based on nothing but hope that almost anything would be better?

Baseball's role is important, certainly, because it was Robinson's profession and it was public as the national pastime. The sport was covered on radio and television and newspapers ... all the media of that era.

That's actually one pillar of the discussion: It's not that Robinson's achievement transcended baseball. It's actually the opposite. Robinson and Major League Baseball needed each other – though some within the sport did not particularly want to be different – to implement change not just within the sport, but to influence and spur change in American society itself.

The temptation when considering something that happened decades ago, in a previous era that is not easily recognizable in all ways from this time, is to search for equivalences and signs of change that are part of life today. It is harder to disseminate what was different that was not a part of personal experience, or perhaps dismiss those differences as potential outliers or obstacles that were meant to be overcome, if not then, then another time.

That is why I present this as it is – it would be too simplistic to start listing dates and moments and changes in American society, then say, “That is what Jackie Robinson had to overcome and that is how America was different in his era and here is how it has changed.”

Because race is complicated. History is complicated. Change is complicated.

Instead, it might be better to present a premise, ask questions, and have people who are interested then decide to carefully consider what it might have been like to actually do what was done in that time.

Perhaps then, an appreciation of what Jackie Robinson did, and who helped and hindered and changed as a result, would matter a bit more to those who consider those things, because the answers show a journey through an era of American history, and how people came to shape it.