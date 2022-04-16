A riff on homophones could cause a huge rift

Do you have a word that is your verbal kryptonite? A word that you can't seem to use in the correct context?

I don't, because – after all – I'm The Grammar Guy.

I'm joking, of course! Certain words trip me up all the time.

The usual suspects (for me) are the short ones that look alike and even sound similar to each other. Let's get to the bottom of a few of these shifty short words.

Have you ever heard someone say, “If you've got it, flaunt it?” “Flaunt” is a word that means to show off or parade something.

You might be tempted to say “flout” instead of “flaunt,” since the two words sound and look almost identical to each other.

“Flout” means to show contempt for or mock something. Many people flout the “10 items or fewer” lane at the grocery store by bringing an entire shopping cart full of items.

Do you find it confusing when to use “rife” and when to use “ripe”?

“Rife” connotes abundance while “ripe” suggests readiness. “Rife” is usually used with the word “with” afterward: My uncle's Facebook updates are rife with conspiracy theories. “Ripe” is usually used with the word “for” after it: The pears on that tree are ripe for the picking.

Is something a sham or a scam?

A “sham” is something that is a fraud or a pillow cover. A “scam” is a shady plan to take advantage of someone's trust. Since both words involve deception of some sort, these two are easy to confuse.

Here's an example of two words I hear mistaken all the time: “riff” and “rift.” A “riff” is a melodic phrase that gets repeated. The Edge from U2 is known for his catchy guitar riffs. A “rift” is a split, opening or distance created between two things. This can be a rift in the ground or a rift in a friendship. The band developed a rift when the percussionist insisted on playing his cowbell during every song.

Let's tackle “squash” and “quash.” To “squash” something means to physically squeeze or press down on it. To “quash” something means to halt or quickly bring to an end it in a nonphysical sense. You “quash” a rumor by revealing the truth about the situation in question. You squash a spider on your car's dashboard because it makes you scream in terror during rush hour traffic.

Which word pairings make you see double? Send me a message and perhaps we can quash any phonetic misconceptions.

Curtis Honeycutt, aka The Grammar Guy, is a Noblesville-based syndicated humor columnist. He is the author of “Good Grammar is the Life of the Party: Tips for a Wildly Successful Life.” Find more at curtishoneycutt.com.