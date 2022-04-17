Life goals, not test scores, true measure of student success

The amount of standardized testing imposed on public schools by politicians under the rationale that it is a means of holding educators accountable for student progress is unreasonable.

It is difficult to understand how anyone could truly believe that a standardized test can be and is used to measure progress of students from all walks of life. Standardized tests are not valid predictors of student success.

What is even more amazing is that testing standards are being imposed on public schools by elected officials with little or no formal training in education.

Standardized testing also has a negative effect on what teachers are able to do to adjust their methods and content to meet the needs of the large variety of students they are trying to teach.

One of the most important skills everyone needs is how to solve all the personal and professional problems they will face as they mature into an independent adult. Defenders of requiring higher-level math often try to justify this requirement by implying it helps young people become better problem solvers.

Supporters of standardized testing cite the fact that students who want to become professionals such as attorneys, nurses, civil servants and doctors must pass an entry exam to become licensed to do so.

Yet there is little evidence that the higher a person scores on entry exams, the more successful they are on the job.

Standardized tests do not take into consideration the home environment in which a child is being raised. There is no sensitivity to such things as race, cultural differences and socioeconomic status.

All the standardized testing being done in public schools also creates a negative effect on the mental attitude and emotional health of students who don't do well on standardized tests.

Standardized testing also takes a toll on the mental health of many teachers who are required to administer a tool they know is harmful to many students. Some students just don't do well on tests, and students who have the ability to memorize are at a real advantage when taking written tests.

There is also a serious problem regarding how standardized tests are interpreted and what test scores actually mean.

Research clearly shows that standardized tests tend to be racist, classist, and sexist in nature. There is absolutely no way to accurately measure student success in school via a standardized test; but then again, who knows what “student success” actually means?

What would happen if the public demanded politicians pass a standardized test to run for office or to determine their knowledge of various governmental rules and regulations?

I'm sure the response would be, “We are evaluated by the public every two or four years at election time.” The old saying, “What's good for the goose is good for the gander” does not apply if politicians are asked to meet the same accountability standards as they impose on public school students and officials.

Using standardized test scores as a means to evaluate the effectiveness of schools may provide politicians some sense of accountability. The question is, what will it “cost” the students required to take classes that do little to meet their educational needs?

There is no doubt the public needs accountability from public schools to justify all the tax dollars allotted to public education.

However, we are far too concerned about measuring the effectiveness of schools based on questionable curriculum content with little regard to the attitudes, problem-solving abilities, work ethic, honesty and behavior of students.

It is interesting to note that when employers are looking for employees, they are much more concerned about their work ethic, dependability, honesty and respect for others over standardized scores or GPAs.

A major reason public schools will be slow to change is that they don't really need to rely on producing a “quality product” to survive. Even the poorest-performing schools will always have “consumers” attending their schools because all children between the ages of 6 and 16 must attend school.

Parents are required to send their children to schools, but they have little choice regarding what their children will be taught. As a result, there is not a lot of pressure for public school reform because children are required by law to attend school regardless of the quality of the end product, which appears to be high test scores.

The curriculum is filled with irrelevant and useless academic requirements and does not come close to meeting the educational needs of all children, especially at the secondary level.

The curriculum needs to be more transparent and flexible so parents better understand what is being taught so they can provide more direction to their children. At the secondary level, parents need the option to opt out of several “academic” classes that do little to prepare students to be productive citizens.

Character traits such as manners, attitude, ability to get along with others, respect for others, dependability, work ethic and punctuality may be expected behavior for students, but these traits are difficult to measure. The opinions of teachers who have worked with students would be a much more accurate assessment of student progress than the results of standardized test scores.

Paper-and-pencil tests are considered a more valid measurement of a student's potential than teachers' opinions of students because no personal opinions are used. Students with high standardized tests scores but poor behavior will not be any more successful in life than students with low test scores who demonstrate respectful behavior.

What happens to students after they leave school is one of the best indicators of the effectiveness of their school experience. Are they productive members of society or a liability?

Once students leave school, there is no tracking of their success or failure as an independent adult. Naturally, tracking students' success after leaving school can never happen because politicians and the public in general want immediate, objective feedback and that can only be obtained via paper-and-pencil tests.

Stan Bippus, a Huntington resident, was a public school superintendent for 29 years as well as a principal and assistant superintendent.