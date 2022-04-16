Warming to the change in seasons

We returned last week from a short trip down south. It was a combined business and pleasure trip. We met my treehouse coffeehouse co-owner and his spouse to prepare plans for the new season. We find it helpful to be in warmer surroundings when brainstorming.

In generous moods, we even invited our night watchman, the woodpecker with an attitude, to join us. We told him there would be different and delicious species of trees down south. I suggested his Georgia relatives might teach him how to make a hole in one.

Because of competition in the coffeehouse business, it is best to tweak things each spring. To motivate our employees and customers, we like to avoid the “bean there, done that” approach of so many coffeehouses.

As often is true, there was repair work on the interstate highways. On our return trip to Fort Wayne, we selected a different route, hoping to avoid the frequent delays caused by the repairs on the other route.

I can be indecisive on car trips. Should I follow the advice of Yogi Berra or Robert Frost? Yogi said, more or less, that when coming to a fork in the road, we should take it. Frost advised us to take the road less traveled.

My wife always advises me to take the road with the most bathrooms. Sorry, Mr. Berra and Mr. Frost. She wins.

At a meal stop in Tennessee in the early afternoon, I overheard a woman tell the waitress that she and her husband were from Fort Wayne, Indiana. I was tempted to go over and talk to our fellow time travelers.

By “time traveler” I mean the trip was taking a long time, thanks to the ongoing highway repairs. I decided to avoid a possibly lengthy conversation on this already lengthy trip. We needed to eat and get back on the road.

Fortunately, we never encountered the dense fog that appeared in Fort Wayne last Tuesday. I have enough trouble with brain fog, the kind that can dull your alertness over seemingly endless highway miles.

When I awoke from a tired sleep last Tuesday, I was surprised by the ground fog.

Unlike rain, fog does not energize me. There is a smugness about fog because it knows something you do not know.

To help stay alert on car trips, I like to listen to country music on satellite radio. The wife of a friend said her husband prefers “easy listening” music on long car trips. My guess is that he prefers it as a contrast to the news channels he often watches on television.

Politics is inescapable even in the sanctuary of your car. In the Cincinnati area, in the northbound one-way lanes, we saw a sign announcing the “Ronald Reagan Highway.” I wondered if anyone had considered painting on the opposite side of the sign “Will Rogers Highway.” Then conservatives could say there is a right way and a wrong way.

Liberals might counter such claims by saying all roads lead to the Kennedy Library. Nobody wins in those discussions. Give me Crystal Gayle singing “Take Me Home” or John Denver singing “Take Me Home, Country Roads.” When I'm tired, home beats politics.

Fatigue has not blotted my enthusiasm for our plans for the treehouse coffeehouse. Though parking, as before, is distant from the coffeehouse, we are adding a rest stop halfway up the trail through the woods. At this point you can get a free sample of our coffee of the day and a coupon for a full cup at half price when you visit the coffee house.

As for entertainment, sorry, we cannot afford a singer or musician. On the plus side, you have our pledge that our wives will not be allowed to sing for your alleged enjoyment. That simple decision was not reached easily at our planning session down south.

The spouses fought hard for their right to perform. My genius in discouraging them was to arrange for a Zoom call with all their grandchildren. Then I asked our wives to sing.

At that point, the woodpecker said he had work to do back up north and the grandchildren left their computers to go eat their vegetables.

Frank Hill is a Fort Wayne resident