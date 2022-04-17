Home buying security: Know your legal rights if you suspect lending discrimination

April is National Fair Housing Month, which celebrates the passage of the Fair Housing Act on April 11, 1968. This legislation prohibits housing discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, national origin, familial status and disability.

Broad in scope, the law covers the home-buying process, including lending. As we see the housing market tighten, the question of fair lending arises more often.

This past year, as my family expanded, my husband and I knew we needed to enter this difficult market in search of a larger home. Throughout the process we felt every emotion, from anxiety to excitement, as we moved forward on a milestone for our family.

I suspect most home buyers experience these same feelings as they take this big step.

As a home buyer, you come with the expectation that your finances must be in order and every aspect of your creditworthiness will be reviewed. What is not expected is that anything other than those factors could come into play in your ability to be approved for a mortgage.

Throughout our home-buying process, we had a great mortgage officer and real estate agent who met our needs and treated us with respect and professionalism. This we greatly appreciated.

We found a home in late 2021 and made the move.

Unfortunately, not all home buyers have this same positive experience. In cities throughout the country, data show race and ethnicity play a factor in the approval and denial of loan applications.

A recent report from the Brookings Institution analyzed financial institutions in Black-majority communities.

Home Mortgage Disclosure Act data from Boston revealed that Black borrowers were two to three times more likely to have their mortgage application denied.

This data set compared applicants with similar creditworthiness and found that race played a significant role in application decisions.

In Indiana, the Fair Housing Center of Central Indiana released The State of Fair Housing in Indiana Report, which captured Marion County's lending data and revealed similar dramatic lending disparities, in part as a result of inequitable mortgage lending to Black and Hispanic populations.

Another form of lending discrimination receiving national attention is appraisal discrimination.

In Indianapolis, the Fair Housing Center and a Black homeowner filed a lawsuit alleging the value of her home more than doubled after it was “white-washed.”

Items that identified her race were removed and a white male friend was present for the appraisal. The difference in the valuation of her home during the appraisal process jumped from $110,000 to $259,000.

Homeownership remains a key driver in wealth accumulation, and home equity continues to be the largest financial asset for the typical American homeowner.

The economic effects of these unfair lending practices on minority families are staggering, leading to less generational wealth and contributing further to the wealth gap Black and Hispanic families face.

While my main focus is the effects of lending discrimination on individuals, we cannot ignore the impact on our local and national economies.

According to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, lending discrimination can take many forms and includes:

• Denying a mortgage or charging a higher interest rate because the property is located in a majority-minority neighborhood.

• Providing a different customer service experience to mortgage applicants.

• Refusing to consider a mortgage applicant's disability-related income, such as Supplemental Security Income or Social Security Disability Insurance.

• Steering a borrower to a loan with less favorable terms.

• Refusing to provide a mortgage to a person on parental leave.

• Providing a discriminatory property appraisal.

Since the signing of the Fair Housing Act more than 50 years ago, we have seen improvements in the lending process. But more work remains. We must continue to shine a light on these issues and raise awareness of discriminatory practices in our community. This starts by providing individuals with information on lending discrimination and their rights during the lending process.

Also critical is educating banking industry employees who are involved in residential mortgage lending on their responsibilities under the Fair Housing Act. Banks must review their policies and practices and how they affect these populations.

Purchasing a home can be a stressful process, but discrimination should not be a part of it.

Nikki Quintana is executive director of Fort Wayne's Metropolitan Human Relations Commission, the public agency responsible for investigating fair housing discrimination complaints.