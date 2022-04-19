Scientific method

When I was first getting into professional science, I distinctly remember being confused by the experienced scientists' mix of attitudes toward how nature worked.

Clearly they were deeply motivated to understand the rules of nature that worked. However, they also were excited about any new experiments that disagreed with previous rules. That tension, between ideas working and ideas not working, was a bit confusing.

We had another good example of that tension last week. Scientists announced a new particle measurement that conflicts with earlier ideas. And as I observed as a young scientist, it is an uncertain time.

To understand the measurement's importance requires a bit of background on the science of particles. Scientists have a series of equations that describe how the simplest particles of nature work. These simplest particles cannot be broken into smaller parts and form the basis of all the matter and forces we observe in nature.

The first of these particles was discovered in 1897, the electron; the most recent was the Higgs boson, in 2012.

Part of the math describing all the simplest particles requires them to fit together in specific ways. In that sense, the electric charge of the electron, say, and the mass of the Higgs boson affect the properties of many of the other particles.

The new, exciting measurement involves a simple particle called, somewhat boringly, the W boson. Based on the measurements of the other particles, the W boson should have a mass between 80351 and 80363 MeV (yes, the units are obscure).

The new measurement, announced last week, was that scientists measured the W boson's mass at between 80424 and 80442 MeV.

Those two ranges do not overlap. The W boson is heavier than expected. That is, the current best description of how these simple particles work does not describe what was measured.

Something is wrong here, and it is exciting to be around as we try to figure out what.

The newly announced measurement was made using a device at Fermilab near Chicago. Scientists there accelerated protons and anti-protons to high speeds than smashed them together. These experiments happened between 2002 and 2011. Read those dates again.

Yes, this new discovery was just published using an experiment that stopped more than a decade ago.

There are a couple things to note here. First, the ranges are really narrow. To measure something that well requires a lot of care and, ahem, time. For example, the measuring device changed slowly over the several years of measurements. Researchers had to correct for these changes, then estimate how mistaken these corrections could be.

For this experiment, the scientists estimate that the largest mistakes involved measuring the energy of electrons during experiment.

Second, there are some qualifications. A somewhat earlier measurement, in 2014, put the Higgs' mass between 80351 and 80389. That measurement agreed with model predictions. So this new measurement and the old measurement disagree. Since they were both measuring the same thing, something is odd.

As one scientist said, “Somebody must be, I will not say wrong, but maybe made a mistake or pushed the error evaluation too aggressively.”

By most accounts, this new measurement was done very carefully, hence the 11 years between finishing the experiment and finishing the calculations. Even with that care, however, it appears the experts are not finished. Another, similar experiment was done at the Large Hadron Collider in Europe. Rumor has it those researchers may publish their results next year.

There are also a series of similar experiments from other devices over the next decade. To really, with absolute confidence, know what is going on here requires many different measurements and different people doing the measurements, just to be sure.

We might be at the beginning of seeing the best physics theories not quite working. If true, then understanding our failure is a good step toward fixing that failure. At least, that's the hope and excitement of many of the scientists involved.

Christer Watson, of Fort Wayne, is a visiting assistant professor of physics at Purdue University Fort Wayne. Opinions expressed are his own. He wrote this for The Journal Gazette, where his columns normally appear the first and third Tuesday of each month.