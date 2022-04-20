A third way

With another election season here, it reminds me how badly our country needs a third political party.

A third choice lets you decide none of the above. In fact, that would be an excellent name: The NOTA party.

Traditional party lines have blurred considerably; what we have is a glorious mess of opinions, backed primarily by who gives how much to whom. Our Founding Fathers had no idea the incredible work they did was going to turn into the political cesspool that exists today.

Forming a third party is easy; finding the correct leadership is most important. At the top, we need people who have our trust. That probably means no current member of Congress need apply.

I know it sounds strange, but we need to get the politics out of our political system and return to having people in Washington who represent us, not themselves or some funding organization. What started out as a republic with democratic principles has turned into a nation where political expediency and money come first.

Despite what I've said, not much can be done today without significant funding, so the first job is to find several rich benefactors who believe in the cause but have no wish to impose their views. About $50 million should do it.

Second, a small, carefully chosen group should establish a simple set of principles that would represent what the party stands for. Only when that is done should any leader be considered.

To obtain the best agenda, we need some highly intelligent people; that may be the hardest part of our task. We need a mixture of high-IQ intelligence as well as street smarts. I would look to academia and labor unions, and make sure as many women as men are included.

Establishing a level playing field for all elections means putting a severe limit on what can be spent on them. Naturally, an election for a mid-sized city's mayor would not have the same limit as one for Congress or president. But, if all presidential candidates were limited to, say, $50 million for their entire campaign, they would have to make interesting and enlightening choices. How could the average citizen arrange for that to happen?

The only answer is a third party that represents the people, not a PAC or a bunch of lobbyists. A major factor, perhaps the most important one, would be to make certain that no one individual, or group, obtains too much power within the party. Political power, and the money that supports it, is how corruption is given birth.

As I just pointed out, a second factor would be ensuring that anyone in a leadership position is one of us: someone who has absolute integrity, can be trusted and has the basic characteristics of the average American. I'm sure we all know people who fit that description.

We all have individuals who will have our back no matter what – they're called friends. There are millions of Americans fitting that description, and the third party will give them a home.

Another thing we can do to ensure we elect honest and capable members of Congress is to initiate term limits and do away with the corrupt seniority system. There should never be such a thing as a career position in Congress. Six years for members of the House and eight years for a senator is about right. And once they are out of office, we should make sure they never get the opportunity to participate in government affairs again.

Finally, and most important, we need to establish a system of national referendums (an easy task in this computer age) so the American public can tell Congress what it likes and does not like about any piece of legislation before it is passed. If a law is going to affect us, we have the right to say yes or no.

It would be natural to ask how we could get this done. Having spent more than 35 years heading up my own strategic planning and fundraising firm, I think I have enough experience to offer a solution.

First, form a legal political party. Leadership would be carefully chosen and have impeccable credentials. The next step would be to design and implement a nationwide fundraising campaign.

Then form a governing board consisting of ordinary citizens. I would suggest no more than eight to 10 members, or the process will get bogged down. People and organizations would be asked to donate as Party Founders with an initial goal of $100 million. No funds would be expended without the unanimous consent of all board members. The board would develop a slate of three candidates for party leader.

In a series of town meetings, across the country, all participants would have the opportunity to choose a person to lead the party. Candidates would be limited to one, 20-minute speech on national TV and a position paper. The paper would be limited to eight pages.

It would probably take several years of maturation before a third party could be officially launched.

When this happens, and other third-party candidates are elected, good things will happen. Imagine, for instance, that every member of the third party would shine a light on evil practices that are standard today.

If this sounds like pie in the sky, think back to when our nation was formed and only a handful of leaders, as well as ordinary citizens, had the job of shaping the raw material into something worthwhile. They did it then and we can do it now.

Whatever your political inclinations, don't you think it would be wonderful if we had a third choice? Then perhaps the American public could vote, not because we hate the other candidate, but because we have faith in one.