Giving back, getting satisfaction

Recently at our offices, Volunteer Center staff set up for the opportunity to record interviews with individuals, all in their 90s, who have been volunteering for more than 20 years.

Besides the joy of seeing them active and engaged, the greatest joy in the day came from listening to their stories.

I felt like a fly on the wall, not in charge of the recordings but enjoying listening to the tales and lessons learned from a lifetime dedicated to service.

Without exception, all volunteers mentioned the people they met, the joy of giving back and the satisfaction of meeting and helping others as the most important things they got out of volunteering. Their joy was undeniable and contagious.

We often think of volunteering as a gift of time that a volunteer gives to a nonprofit agency, a school or a church. But how often do we stop to think what that simple act of volunteering is giving back to the volunteers themselves?

The past two years of the pandemic have rewired us and the way we connect in person to the world outside our front door.

Many of us have become more isolated, separated from our families and friends, and less connected to our communities. Volunteering provides a way to reengage and reconnect, to find new passions, learn new skills, and meet new people.

Many studies have demonstrated the health benefits of volunteering. Among them, improved physical and mental health, development of new and existing connections to others, and an increased sense of purpose and learning of new skills are at the top of the list.

There is no denying that volunteering is good for volunteers.

But volunteering is equally beneficial to nonprofit agencies in our city.

In 2021, volunteers provided more than $2.139 million in manpower hours donated to local agencies (using the Independent Sector's assigned value of $28.54 per hour of volunteer service). This is just a fraction of the volunteering taking place right here in our community.

Volunteering is happening everywhere, both in large and small ways and all equally significant and valuable: Parents of young children taking the time to teach them about service and molding the next generation of volunteers; college students volunteering and learning a new skill while being mentored by seasoned professionals; young adults with developmental disabilities assembling diaper packs for underserved young families facing financial challenges all while enjoying socialization and learning a new skill; seniors helping children improve their reading skills or preparing income tax returns for low- to moderate-income families; a team of environmentally passionate volunteers cleaning our trails and rivers.

We all have the ability to make a difference and improve the lives of others. Our community is better and stronger because of the service of these everyday heroes.

If you are ready to reengage, are looking for your next adventure or want to connect with new people, consider volunteering. Jump in. Take the plunge.

Visit the 2022 Volunteer Expo from 3 p.m. to6 p.m. April 28 at Glenbrook Square and connect to more than 50 nonprofit agencies all ready to share information about how you can help.

Take the first step today. You never know the unexpected joys you may discover.