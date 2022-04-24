Appreciating individual skill sets

I remember as a young child always being told, “You can be anything you want to be if you just put your mind to it.”

I reflect on that now and wonder how many times those same words were said to other young ladies.

Can I be anything I want to be? Of course, but will I be judged appropriately for it? Probably not, and here's why.

I am a mom, daughter, niece, granddaughter, wife and, most importantly, a woman.

Why is this important, you ask? Because, as a woman, I am inherently different and therefore bring a different perspective than my male counterparts.

There is a big push today for equality between men and women, especially in the workplace. And I agree, this desperately needs to be addressed and fixed. But I do not believe that treating men and women equally is the way to go about it.

Women will continue to be held back if they are expected to be treated, evaluated, and judged the same as men. We are different.

Instead of asking women to conform to the parameters set forth by men in a professional capacity, doesn't it make more sense to embrace what makes women unique and evaluate them more holistically?

According to an article written by Ellie Batchiyska and published at smallbizclub.com, women bring four unique qualities to the workplace: organization, patience, planning and the ability to be natural mediators.

Of course, men can and do possess these traits as well, but some things are just more natural, and done better by one gender than the other typically.

Look at organization, for example. Obviously, both men and women can organize things, but by and large women tend to be better organized and have a higher ability to multitask. This ability can serve them especially well in a leadership role where distributing workload and keeping employees on track can be quite the juggling act.

Another thing to consider is patience.

Men are driven by testosterone, which in general makes them more assertive. While this can have its time and place, the ability to be more patient can help when communicating with clients and diffusing a tense situation.

I think Avivah Wittenberg-Cox said it best in an article she wrote for Harvard Business Review: “The business world's denial of differences hurts women and excludes them in a myriad of ways – consciously and unconsciously – from leadership. Because differences are not recognized, women are too often simply judged as “not fitting” the dominant group's systems, styles, and patterns.

In many areas – cultural, political, business, education – we are hearing people tout that we need to embrace one another's differences. But when it comes to the workplace, we still want and even expect women to act the same as men.

We will never bridge the gender gap if we continue to ignore what women bring to the table.

And instead of trying to dismiss them because they don't fit the mold that has been in place for decades, we need to embrace the uniqueness afforded to an organization by having women in leadership.

Let me be clear. I am not saying women deserve “special treatment”; we all know words or even thoughts like that tend to get many people in an uproar.

No special treatment is required or is even being asked; I am saying treat women like women. Understand the unique characteristics they can add to your organization and evaluate them based on that; do not compare an apple to an orange.

So, I say to you, yes, gender does matter. But maybe we need to consider it in a different way.

Instead of insisting a woman (or a man, for that matter) fit a certain mold and be compared with the opposite sex, maybe instead we look at the person, recognize and be visionaries and consider what each gender can bring to the organization and make decisions with those considerations in mind.

Samantha Chenery is chief deputy treasurer for Allen County.