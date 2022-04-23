Bathed in knowledge

Do you greet every morning with a quick dash through the shower, or are you more inclined to relax in a tub full of warm suds in the evening?

You may not be surprised that regular baths and showers for hygiene or relaxation are relatively new concepts, largely dependent upon the mid-20th century addition of indoor plumbing to most residences.

But more surprising to me was the discovery that almost limitless varieties of bathing were already common in the 1800s and early 1900s – not as routine choices but as specific treatments for a multitude of diseases and conditions.

My late wife and I collected more than 1,300 antique medical books and volumes on medical history. And it turns out that at least 371 types of baths were mentioned within them aimed at curing, relieving or sometimes preventing physical problems.

In almost every case, the recommended bath treatments required material, equipment and personnel that could only be found in a hospital, clinic or spa. It was not unusual to see photos or drawings that depicted up to four attendants administering some specialized bath to a single sufferer.

Nor was it unusual to find a bath scenario that was perhaps more frightening than the condition being treated. In particular, some forms of hydrotherapy were used in combination with electrotherapy – something I was always told not to do.

Frankly, any instance of the word “bath” preceded by a word such as “faradic,” “galvanic,” “electric light” or “electric blanket” makes me want to run the other way. Other types of baths that make one nervous include “acid,” “lye,” “mercury,” “turpentine emulsion,” “radium emulsion” and “sublime poison.”

It might also be a good idea for patients being prescribed a “percussion bath,” “anthill bath,” “spank bath” or “nitrogen elimination bath” to ask a few questions first.

Among all the types found, those referring to water (or air) temperature were the most prevalent. More than 40 recommendations for “cold” baths were found, but 30 longer descriptions containing the word “cold” also appeared. By comparison, “hot” only revealed 27 recommendations plus 25 more “hot” varieties. “Cool,” “tepid,” “warm” and “very hot” also appeared within the literature.

A fair number of varieties just leave us wondering.

For instance, who out there is familiar with the “banana bath,” “resinous bath” or “fan douche”? In general, the word “douche” refers to water being sprayed onto the patient, and more than a dozen types are revealed. One that could really use a little more explanation is the “simultaneous hot and cold douche.”

Another variety of bath that shows up includes the word “continuous,” with the notation that they can persist for several hours. I don't like that one combined with the word “cold.”

If you've got a favorite bath product you like to add to your water, you might want to consider some of the alternatives from the past. I found ammonia, bromine, foam, gelatin, hay-flower, marshmallow, mustard, oat-bark, potato starch, pine needles, sand, smoke and soda among some 30 other possible additives.

In addition, several specific types of bath treatments bore the names of individuals, spas, or companies, including “Sir Astley Cooper,” “Fango,” “Hinau,” “Ralston,” Leboyer,” “Sulpho-lava,” “Viavi,” “Vichy” and “Zeozon.” More familiar brand names with roots in medical history included “Almay,” “Aveeno” and “Lava.”

If you lean toward particular geographic sources for your baths, you might consider “Russian,” “Spanish,” “Turkish” or the more generalized “Oriental.”

If anything, it is disappointing to note that we've come down to a choice of bath or shower. To be sure, some specialties from the past still have their place, such as various types of sitz baths. But I fear we've forgotten such favorites as ablutions, affusions, fomentations, injections, innuctions and evaporations.

And we haven't even touched on the dozens of types of wraps, packs, brush and friction baths. Also on the list are several that don't involve water, such as sun baths and light baths.

Maybe it is time for our medical facilities to revive some of these intriguing treatments. Surely there is a place in our modern world for the “barefoot walking bath,” the “effervescing carbon dioxide bath” and the “creosote bath.”

Frankly, I'd say there is a market out there for a sort of “Bath of the Week” program. Just think, in seven years, you could cover nearly all 371 of them.

Richard B. Hatch is a Fort Wayne resident.