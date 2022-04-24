Race critical in discussion of city's history

During the recent hearings on the confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as an associate justice of the United States Supreme Court, I suppose it was inevitable that the American right's most recent cause célèbre, “critical race theory,” an academic framework centered on the idea that racism is systemic, would be raised.

I thought Judge Brown Jackson did an admirable job in explaining that she had never studied critical race theory, it has never been something she has addressed in her service on the federal bench, and it did not appear relevant to the question of whether she was qualified to serve on the Supreme Court.

Closer to home, critical race theory has been raised as an issue at school board meetings, some of which have been quite contentious.

Although critical race theory has proven to be difficult to define, I have some concern that perhaps, under some definitions, opposition to “critical race theory” may adversely affect the teaching of history in our schools.

Without a doubt, the history of American slavery, the Civil War and the civil rights era are significant historical topics, all of which could be adversely affected by misguided attitudes toward critical race theory. But I think it is perhaps more illuminating to consider how such attitudes, whether well-intentioned or not, affect the teaching of our own Fort Wayne history.

Recently, an article in Today's Catholic highlighted a book authored by Bishop Luers High School history teacher Christopher Elliott titled “Before the Dream: Martin Luther King's 1963 Speech, and Civil Rights Struggles in Fort Wayne, Indiana.”

As the article noted, in June 1963, King came to Fort Wayne to make a speech at what was then the Scottish Rite Auditorium. By then, King had already achieved worldwide fame as the most visible leader of the American civil rights movement and was celebrated for his advocacy of nonviolent protest as the path to social progress.

A few months later, King would deliver the famous “I Have a Dream” speech at the Lincoln Memorial. The next year he would win the Nobel Peace Prize, only to be assassinated four years later while standing on the second-floor balcony of the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tennessee.

Having not grown up in Fort Wayne, I had not heard about this visit before, but I was not surprised to learn that King's visit had its detractors. Newspaper coverage of the event showed “Citizens for Equality Through Separation” exercising their First Amendment right to express their viewpoints – however ill-conceived and vile one might find them – by protesting across the street from the auditorium.

What did shock me was learning that King was not welcome at the Van Orman Hotel (arguably the city's finest) simply because he was a Black man. The hotel did not allow Black people to stay there or to eat in its dining room.

This was not Little Rock or Birmingham; it was a northern city in a state that fought for the Union. Segregation was not only practiced here but was permitted by law.

Some local pressure apparently was brought to bear on the Van Orman Hotel and its proprietors were persuaded that, just this once, a Black man – the most famous in the world – and his group would be permitted to sleep there. It took additional persuasion before they were allowed to break bread in the hotel's public dining room.

Can there be any question that it might be important for high school students to learn about this in history class? Should not teachers feel free to discuss this incident, both to expose the deep-seated racism that motivated King's shameful treatment, but also to acknowledge and praise the moral courage, persistence and fortitude of enlightened Americans that eventually led the U.S. to pass laws ending such overt segregationist policies?

Some oppose the teaching of our true, unvarnished history because to do so could subject some groups to criticism or make others feel ashamed.

Should those people who were alive in 1963 and who tolerated the apartheid represented by the Van Orman be spared guilt or embarrassment? Must the truth of our history be suppressed to respect some people's delicate feelings?

I hope not.

James P. Fenton is a Fort Wayne attorney.