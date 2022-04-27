'Only in America' - starting in Fort Wayne

I recently ran across a letter from the Purdue University School of Mechanical Engineering. It was addressed to Manahar Shah on May 11, 2018, awarding him the 2018 Outstanding Mechanical Engineer Award – the highest honor a Purdue mechanical engineering alumnus can receive.

The award stated Shah had taken his company, MSI, from a a concept to becoming one of the top importers of stone in the world. It described MSI as “becoming the market share leading distributor of flooring, countertop, wall tile and hardscape products in North America.”

I decided to call “Manu” and offer belated congratulations. You see, Manu and I were colleagues at the former International Harvester Engineering Center in the 1970s. We were part of a small Indian community in town then, a close-knit group from many parts of India, speaking different Indian languages and adjusting to our new home.

I remember helping him move into an apartment complex not far from work. It had an indoor tennis court and Manu became popular at work, as his friends could play doubles there on the weekends. Our two families often swam at the Jury Park Pool in New Haven, cooked for basement parties and helped start Sangam, a social organization for the Indian community, in 1975.

Manu was a solid mechanical engineer with a “go do it“ attitude. We both worked in the testing and development lab, where components and assemblies were subject to rigorous testing.

The showpiece was an electrohydraulic shaker tester, mainly utilized for truck cab testing. It was also a “must see” for visitors. It was noisy, with a lot of violent shaking mixed in with pitching and rolling.

The test process was time-consuming to run. Manu took on the task of writing a computer program to speed up the process significantly. Only many years later were commercial programs available to do such things.

So Manu's future held real promise in engineering – but his wife Rika had other ideas. She felt they should get into “business.” The Shahs' community in India was business oriented. As they say, “Business is in their blood.”

Rika and Manu started with importing goods. The basement became Rika's office; Manu would join her at night after his day job.

Each night they would put the kids to bed and then start working on MSI, their company. Though it was hard working through the night, it was daytime in India where the rest of their team was based.

Around this time, Manu's older brother in Bengaluru, India, suggested Manu import granite blocks for tombstones, and this facet of MSI was born.

As this business was growing, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial was being planned in Washington, D.C., and high-quality black granite suppliers were being sought. The Shahs were able to clinch this prestigious, high-visibility order.

Manu quit his day job in 1982 and they moved to California in 1984. I still have sitting on my kitchen countertop a shot-blasted image on granite of Lord Ganesha that Manu sent me from those early days.

The Shahs have two children, Rajesh and Rupesh. Both were born at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne. They both graduated from the Wharton School of Business then worked in New York's financial district.

Manu did not pressure them to join him and wanted them to experience being employees before they became employers. In 2003, both joined the family business; they now are co-presidents of MSI.

U.S. imports of granite in the mid-1990s were around 200,000 tons. This peaked at more than 1.6 million tons through 2008. This skyrocketing demand was fueled by the housing boom of the 2000s and the entry of stone into the kitchen with demand for granite countertops.

Manu not only saw this change early, he rode the change to become the biggest distributor of granite in the U.S.

After 2008, as the building industry faced difficult times, the company introduced porcelain tile, mosaics and quartz countertops to its product offerings. (Quartz has overtaken granite as the preferred countertop material and is also being procured from India.)

MSI continued to grow by focusing on new product development and geographical expansion. In 2011, they opened their first distribution center outside the U.S. in Canada. Currently, the company has more than 25 distribution centers in the U.S.

As of July 2021, MSI had more than $2 billion dollar in revenue with more than 2,500 U.S. employees and helped create 180,000 jobs around the world across their supplier base, 50% in rural areas.

I talked to Manu recently about his company as he was taking his daily walk through his facilities in Orange, California. The corporation headquarters there has around 500 employees; a majority are from the Latino community. In fact, according to Home Depot, MSI is the most ethnically diverse among its vendors.

A matter of great pride for Manu is that in 47 years of operation, there has not been a single layoff at their operations. “Success is not a success if you cannot take your people along,” he says.

The heart of their operations is their IT department. To support their worldwide activities, Manu's IT department has more than 50 members, about half in Bengaluru, India.

They manage their supplier chain through their proprietary vendor portal, which allows them to interact seamlessly and in real time with more than 700 vendor partners in 25 countries. It is truly the nerve center of their operations.

Their sales, customer service and operations team members are equipped with 1,000 tablets and 750 terminals deployed across the organization and provide real-time information for operational staff. Manu adds, “They have unmatched supply chain visibility.”

Manu maintains that natural stone remains an incredible job-creation machine.

It is one of the few industries today supporting rural regions. It provides a wide array of jobs including quarrying, processing, packaging, distribution, contracting, installation, maintenance, design and architecture. Manu guesstimates that MSI touches 30 million people worldwide.

Manu advises young entrepreneurs not to neglect opportunities in unglamorous areas. These areas are often overlooked and have less competition.

He also encourages young people not to believe in luck but be prepared for opportunity. He believes there is no real success or failure, only being prepared (or not prepared) for opportunity. Further, he says success is like climbing a mountain: You may need to take a longer path to get to the peak safely, and hurdles should be seen as part of life without complaining. Focus instead on finding solutions.

Though Manu has accomplished so much with MSI, he has not forgotten to give back. The Sarva Mangal Family Trust funds several causes and contributes to a variety of organizations. They have even set up schools in India to acquaint teenagers with the ins and outs of stone processing.

They have also helped organizations in India that teach impoverished children to read and write. In keeping with their technology emphasis, they have donated iPads to schools and senior citizens in California as well.

“From Basement to Billions” was a phrase coined to fit Manu and Rika's life story.

I would add, only in America could this happen.