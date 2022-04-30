Coming or going?

While visiting a friend who is an artist, we saw a painting of hers we liked. She had painted it when they lived in Colorado. The painting had crossed the continent with her and her husband when they recently moved to North Carolina.

After we complimented our friend for her painting, she told us the backstory. The painting before us appeared to depict clouds in a horizontal configuration. Our artist friend, however, believed she had created a painting with misty white, gray and blue shapes in a vertical arrangement.

One day, after their move but before our friend's paintings were displayed on the walls of their new home, another person had set this particular painting on the floor. It temporarily leaned on its side against the wall.

As the painting leaned sideways, instead of being displayed in the vertical position intended by the artist, the clouds – if they were clouds – were shown in the left-to-right configuration in which we subsequently admired the painting. The change from vertical to horizontal may have been because friends had complimented the artist for the horizontal view.

I do not think it was praise that swayed her. My guess is the lower altitude of North Carolina as compared to Colorado provided more oxygen and sharpened her judgment.

Or, perhaps because she is an artist, our flexible friend was able, as poet William Blake suggested, “To see a world in a grain of sand...” Whether because of the poet, praise or the wind, the “clouds” in her painting are now horizontal.

I was reminded of this left-to-right or up-versus-down conflict when viewing a TV show featuring colorful koi fish. Some were swimming to the left, others were going to the right. Some went from the top of the TV screen to the bottom.

Their beauty was not diminished by the direction they were going.

There is a Bill Anderson song in which the singer asks the woman breaking up with him to walk out backwards so he will think she is walking in. It reminds me of the Volkswagen Beetle. When I first saw a parked Beetle years ago, I was uncertain which end would be going forward.

It is like seeing a turtle which has its head and legs inside its shell. Which end is the front?

Then there are canoes. When looking at an unoccupied canoe from several feet away, you probably do not know the bow from the stern.

As for footballs, which end goes forward? When my favorite team is playing, the forward end of the football usually is going in the opposite direction my team would prefer.

So what can we learn from all of this? Basically, what we learn is that things are not always as they seem or as we want them to be.

For example, when I am telling you a fascinating story and I see you nodding your head, I think you are in agreement with the yarn I am spinning. Instead, you are nodding in an attempt to stay awake.

When I repeat a joke I have told many times and my wife laughs, I tell myself I've still got it. Actually, she is thinking to herself, “I may as well stay here and laugh at his dumb jokes. The only thing on television now is the Kardashians.”

When we lived in Michigan, a politician we actively supported saw us at an event. He asked us, “How are we doing?” We assumed he wanted to know about our family. Before we could tell him we were moving to Indiana, it became obvious that the “we” in his question was a reference to the status of his campaign in our district.

We tried to explain why we were leaving. Were we like koi fish, going in different directions? Or were we like our friend's painting? Were we hanging with the politician or leaning against him?

I understand politicians and entertainers want to be popular. Perhaps they should follow the advice of the wise folks who say if you want to be liked, get a dog or sell ice cream.

As I write, I hear the sound of laughter coming from our television. I'm going to rush in to the TV room, tell a joke and pretend they are laughing at what I said. Then I am going to back out of the room, waving as I go.

Frank Hill is a Fort Wayne resident.