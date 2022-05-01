Gratitude spans generations

I, like my siblings and my mom, was born at St. Joe Hospital.

I arrived in 1953 and returned to St. Joe four years later with my brother to have our tonsils out.

The nuns were our nurses, and I remember being afraid when mom and dad left us there overnight. But I felt safe in the care of the sisters.

My next visit was in 1982 when our daughter, Leah, arrived. The next four GiaQuintas all drew their first breaths as St. Joe babies.

We felt as if we were home in their family birth suites, the first in Fort Wayne.

In 1984 I became chairman of the board. I was surrounded by community icons such as Don Eckrich, Bill Anthis, Jerry Nolan and others.

We always felt like the little train that knew it could. We innovated with burn treatment, a helipad and physician partnerships. We broke ground at Dupont before the others saw that potential. And every decision we made was based on our commitment to provide quality care to all at an inner-city setting.

I will be forever proud of my connections to St. Joe and the mission of the Poor Handmaids - to provide quality health care to all without regard to wealth or status.

The 150-year mission of the Poor Handmaids of Jesus Christ played an inestimable role in the life of our city and in the lives of the GiaQuintas. Thank you, St. Joe.

Mark GiaQuinta is an attorney with Haller Colvin.