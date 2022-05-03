Cost vs. benefit

The Allen County Jail has been in the news lately. A federal judge ruled the jail, as currently operated, is overcrowded and has inhumane conditions.

A proposed $300 million new facility would roughly double the capacity.

We have a community choice. As always with such decisions, it is important to gather a wide perspective about what works.

There are two cases from which our community could learn. The first is Bernalillo County, New Mexico, where they chose to reduce their jail population dramatically. The second is an economics study that measured the benefits to a community of reducing its pretrial jail population.

Bernalillo County has about 700,000 residents, about twice as many as Allen County. Its largest city is Albuquerque.

In 2012, the county's jail was overcrowded, holding about 2,600 inmates. A federal lawsuit led to a ruling that the jail limit its inmate population to 1,950.

The overcrowded jail occupied roughly 50% of the county budget. Constructing a new, larger-capacity jail was considered but widely perceived as extremely expensive. Instead, the community made a strong push to reduce the jail population.

Several changes were made that, on balance, worked. The jail population decreased to about 1,200 inmates by the end of 2019.

Police emphasized issuing citations instead of arresting people for petty misdemeanors. The judicial system developed an evidence-based risk assessment, which allowed the release of many people within 72 hours of arrest.

Lastly, the county implemented changes to bail based on an amendment to the state constitution. Now, poor inmates cannot be held before trial unless they were a safety or flight risk. That is, if someone was judged safe for the community and not a flight risk, bail could not be set above a level they could afford.

These changes, and others, involved several institutions in the community: the police, judges, district attorneys and the mental health system. But their jail is no longer overcrowded and not a drain on their community.

The second case our community could learn from is an economics study from 2018, published in American Economics Review. The goal was to measure the costs and benefits of holding people in jail before trial.

Nationwide, across all crimes, 4% of those arrested are denied bail, 34% are offered bail but do not pay, 38% pay bail and 24% are released without requiring bail. Because cases are so varied, it is traditional to give judges wide latitude in setting bail.

The economists used data from Philadelphia and Florida's Miami-Dade County. These counties were chosen, in part, because their systems involve several bail judges who are assigned cases randomly. These economists aimed to study the differences between bail judges. The goal was to see whether similar people arrested would have different outcomes based on getting a lenient or harsh bail judge.

The mathematics of trying to measure the effect on similar cases is a bit involved. With large enough case loads, however, it can be done. The economists analyzed about 400,000 different cases.

Their conclusions were important. Being released before trial has a significant influence on what happens next. The chances of a guilty verdict decrease by 14%.

Remember, the economists have taken out the influence of more dangerous, or more likely guilty, suspects by studying randomly assigned judges. Just having a more harsh bail judge, which can lead to a high bail and being held in jail before trial, can lead to a guilty verdict.

The economists provide this interpretation: When a person is held in jail before trial, especially for something minor, they are more likely to plead guilty before trial. If they can plead guilty but limit their incarceration to time served, the logic makes a certain sense.

In short, being in jail makes a person's negotiating position much weaker.

The economists reported more measurements. When people were released before trial, there was no overall effect on their criminal activity. Their employment rate, however, was a dramatic 9.4% higher.

So, when people are released before their trial, there is no evidence of a general increase in crime. They are also more likely to negotiate and defend themselves strongly in court, which results in fewer guilty pleas. That leads to a cleaner criminal record and better employment for years.

Being economists, they tried to measure the monetary value of this benefit. The community saves about $200 by people serving 14 days fewer in jail. Their increased employment leads to about $29,000 in value.

The example of Bernalillo County shows how we can reduce the number of people in the Allen County Jail. The economics study measured the benefits of doing it. Building a new jail, on the other hand, will only cost us.

Christer Watson, of Fort Wayne, is a visiting assistant professor of physics at Purdue University Fort Wayne. Opinions expressed are his own. He wrote this for The Journal Gazette, where his columns normally appear the first and third Tuesday of each month.