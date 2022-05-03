Voting for change - despite fear of the unknown

Ahead of today's election, there have been several letters and essays concerning the dire state of our politics.

That culminated April 20 with Ed Dugan's fascinating and well-orchestrated suggestion of the need for a viable third party choice.

His article follows national columnist Michael Gerson's March 25 piece about the Republican “grotesque power grab.” And local resident Kevin Boyd on April 10 rightly admonishes the voter to “reject those demagogues who deal in apocalyptic rhetoric rather than issues.”

These all follow, and align closely with, a small letter that appeared on March 14 by Marlin Culy of New Haven. His rationale and suggestion have been mulling around in my head ever since his letter appeared.

Although I would wholeheartedly support the formation of a viable third party as described by Dugan, the suggestion by Culy is much easier and has the potential to have immediate and possible long-range impact.

Culy suggested that in this country we have created an oligarchy, which he defined as a government by the few exercised for corrupt or selfish purposes. He posits, similar to Dugan's complaints, that our two political parties have lost the will to govern and are only in the business of garnishing more and more power to be put into the hands of a selected few.

Of course, the opposing argument is that we have free and open elections and the population can vote out anybody at any time. That is certainly true in theory, but how about in practice?

Only a slim majority of voters actually vote. In the past two presidential elections, 61.2% of the people made the decision. In the past two Indiana Senate elections, 54.5% of registered voters actually voted.

There are a variety of reasons for this, but one of the consequences is the advantage it gives the incumbent. According to “Open Secrets – Following the Money in Politics” (www.opensecrets.org), between 1964 and 2020 the incumbent House candidate won more than 90% of the time; the incumbent senator was a bit over 80%.

The power of change through our votes is a nice theory, but our small pool of voters seems to support constancy rather than accountability. There does seem to be at least a type of, if not an actual, “oligarchy” in place.

Culy's simple suggestion that I was seriously considering is to not vote for any incumbent in the next election. Think of the message that might send and the power that might generate.

Maybe it would cause cooperative rather than combative political rhetoric. Maybe the governing body would eventually become more like the governed in terms of race, age, gender and occupation. Maybe the electorate will become emboldened and instead of 50% to 60% participation, we get 80% to 90%. Maybe it will actually be votes that elect our leaders rather than money.

I said “was” considering. At one point, I was committed to doing just what Culy suggested. Then I saw the TV ad of the guy cocking the gun who is not an incumbent, and I am just not sure I have it in me to pull the lever for someone so pathetically needy. I feel so sorry for him that he needs the prop of a firearm to look “manly,” and I am afraid that if we only vote for challengers, we may get lots of folks like him then move from the proverbial frying pan into the fire.

However, I just finished the book “Homo Deus” by Yuval Noah Harari. In it he says: “People are usually afraid of change because they fear the unknown. But the single greatest constant of history is that everything changes.”

Well, mankind's changes over the past thousands of years have surely given me benefits, so I will swallow my fear of the Rambo wannabes I see in political advertising and just pull the opposition lever – hoping to be a part of a desperately needed change.