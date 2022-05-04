The cancerous heart

Out of the mouth the heart speaks, the body reacts and the soul responds accordingly. In the process, our spirit may be either crushed toward the tunnels of darkness or propelled in a perpetuating life-giving energy that walks in light.

The heart (deceitful, wicked, conniving, lustful, jealous, selfish) becomes bitter, angry, hateful (“cancerous,” in a sense). A cancerous heart thrives from the darkness of evil, dwelling on and seeking the negative, only seeing and experiencing the worst of things.

The condition of the heart is manifested by our experiences from childhood, even from our mother's womb. Those experiences, good or bad, are the source of who we become.

Consider this: How do we love what we love? We feed, nourish, water it and give it exposure to the sun. Even the simplest plant will not grow or prosper without proper nourishment of food, water and sunlight.

What about the heart of man (woman)? Child? How is it nourished? Can it be transformed for change even when it is old or broken?

It may be fair to say the heart of a child becomes the soul of a man. What is the condition of our hearts? Are they cancerous with infectious wounds of pride, greed or hatred which begets the unspeakable evil deeds of this world? Are they pure from the sustenance of humility, generosity and love which perpetuates good?

In asking such questions, we realize that the world, America in particular, does not necessarily have a gun problem, a race problem, a drug problem or even a forgotten/impoverished child problem. America ultimately has a heart problem: a cancerous heart, thriving off the hatred it has been taught.

The condition of our hearts shows up daily – in the news, on TV shows, even at work. Hearts filled with hatred are selfish, murderous, greedy, even racist. Loving hearts are selfless, life-speaking and generous with unconditional acceptance.

The anatomy and function of the heart are life-sustaining; without it we die (physically). However, the spiritual matter/mind of the heart is life-giving. We have to stay mindful of the spiritual principalities that govern our hearts (thoughts, emotions, actions/reactions – all of which are powerful, intangible forces that can edify or destroy our lives).

A cancerous heart sheds innocent blood, forgets children, and is all about me, myself and I. A healthy heart gives life in kindness, humility, servitude and is thankful to have helped someone along the way. Healthy hearts are not seeking to be seen.

They are willing to get their hands dirty and their boots wet with their fellow man without lording it over them when the task is done. They remember children of all ages, shapes and forms.

Healthy hearts understand that the mind of a child is impressionable toward the impact on their soul. Those who care enough about the positive outcome would be careful on what and how they present in building “brands” or empires for themselves (at least we hope so).

What are we to do to heal the broken, cancerous hearts of our nation, communities, neighborhoods and homes? Will it be a Band-Aid to cover the infectious wounds? Will it be a change in diet and exercise? Perhaps it will be a pill or stent to temporarily remove the plaque and buildup of lies, hatred and selfishness to bring more life-sustaining blood flow of truth, love and selflessness through our veins. Or will this condition require a transplant?

From a physical perspective, the previously mentioned options may be temporary fixes. They will not truly change the condition of our hearts.

It will take a spiritual change to make a real difference in our lives and in this world. This begins with the renewing of our minds – no longer conforming to the ways of evil simply because it feels good and has been the norm for so long and for so many.

How must we change and mend the broken hearts of our children? Unless or until they experience something greater than their circumstances, they may continue in the life-depleting, cancerous woes of their hearts.

It does not have to be a “big bang,” firework experience. It will take patience, kindness and love. Let us make every effort to prevent broken hearts by remembering our children (all children) and pouring into them those things we truly want to see in this world, not leaving them at the borders (literally and/or figuratively).

Make it a practice to give them all a fair start no matter how they show up.

Check your hearts, fellow citizens! Take a look outside your comfort zone. Realize we are all intertwined in this thing called life. We have a responsibility to one another if we truly desire better for the world.

We can no longer afford to turn a blind eye to the ills and misfortunes of others (while capitalizing on it); our own prosperity (as in uplifted souls) may very well depend on how we respond to the broken hearts of the children. If we don't, we will continue to witness the weary, restless and heartless souls of man.

To repair the physical, “cancerous” heart, most medical professionals would suggest modifying nutritional intake (more vegetables and fruit, fewer carbs, sugars and fats), being more active, managing stress and stopping smoking.

Ultimately, reparation for the spiritually cancerous heart can only be nourished for growth and real change by feeding off the Bread of Life, drinking from the spring of Living Water, and exposure to the Son: Jesus.

Tamara D. Howell-Files of Fort Wayne is a registered nurse, mental health counselor and author.