I miss Paul Harvey. His “Rest of The Story” sequels were entertaining and informative.

I thought of Mr. Harvey on April 17 when reading the lengthy Journal Gazette article by Stan Bippus regarding standardized testing. I agree some standardized tests seem to be less than helpful.

Yet, tests in school subjects are valuable and essential for students, parents and teachers in many ways. Properly designed exams provide measures of learning progress. Their results demonstrate gaps in learning and reflect the effectiveness of instruction methods and materials. Or the absence of same.

Parents and the taxpaying public want to know whether their schools and the sizable expenditure spent to support them each year is a sound investment that produces results.

Bippus, along with many other educators both present and past, likely objects to the absence of standardized test results that are usable and instructive for those same students, parents and teachers.

Strong teachers use results from their classroom tests to measure what their students have learned and what materials need to be retaught or reviewed. Their tests relate to what was actually taught.

Teachers and parents can get a sense of learning growth from the results. The results are usable. That is not always the case with Indiana's state-mandated tests.

In many Indiana schools and many other states across the nation, educators have chosen to also administer standardized tests from the Northwest Evaluation Association.

Funded locally, these tests provide results that clearly demonstrate a student's performance on specific subject items and show that student's growth or lack of same from the months or years prior.

I've seen highly successful schools actually chart these results and design instruction specific for individual students or groups of students. Some schools term these planning areas their “war room.” They take student learning very seriously.

And that is exactly what prompted Indiana to begin its journey with standardized testing in the 1970s. Little data existed to really demonstrate how schools were performing.

What did an “A” in algebra mean? And, did math classes prior to algebra adequately prepare students to succeed in algebra?

Results from Indiana's standardized tests have not often been helpful. They tend to reflect data that is not very usable.

The NWEA results, on the other hand, provide usable data of value for students, parents and teachers. Even in Paul Harvey's day, tests were a necessary part of measuring learning and creating accountability for students. Rightfully so – schools and communities became accountable as well.

We used to chuckle a bit when the debates about school prayer raged on. Most teachers knew that as long as there were algebra tests, student prayers in school would remain a fact of life at least on test day.

I think Harvey's “Rest of The Story” on standardized testing would encourage accountability along with some examples of great teachers and schools administering exams such as NWEA and using the results to improve their instruction, plan specific measures to help kids learn more and make certain that the students in their school are receiving an education equal to the best schools.

Learn how your schools use standardized test results, which tests are helpful and which might best be set aside.

And, if you go on an algebra test day, don't be surprised if you see some student prayer on the tougher problems.