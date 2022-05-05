We must do more to ease stresses on educators

As we approach the final weeks of the school year, my children, like so many other students across the state, can't help but think about the upcoming summer break.

As families just like mine look ahead to a fun and relaxing summer vacation, we can't forget the hard work and dedication our educators poured into our young Hoosiers throughout this past year to help shape them into tomorrow's leaders.

Now, many school districts across the state, including those in Allen County, continue to grapple with a shortage of teachers. Many school districts are struggling to find substitute teachers as a result.

Indiana State University found in a recent study that roughly 97% of Hoosier schools are reporting shortages. Additionally, the U.S. Department of Education gives us further insight into this problem: The state is projected to feel this pinch in educators specifically in career and technical education, language arts, math, science and more in the 2022-23 school year.

Many have dealt with ongoing issues with COVID-19, which has undoubtedly led to an overwhelming amount of stress and anxiety that has caused many to leave the profession entirely.

According to a national EdWeek Research Center survey published in October 2021, more than 75% of school leaders struggled to find substitute teachers this past year, and the number of special education teachers in Indiana dropped around 4% from 2014 to 2021.

This isn't new, as only 1 in 6 students in Indiana who entered college between 2010 and 2012 ended up in a teaching career. This shortfall in educators, and those wanting to pursue the field, will undoubtedly affect Indiana's ability to maintain a solid pipeline of talent for its workforce unless we provide teachers with much-needed relief and highlight more pathways for people to enter the profession.

Fortunately, we have solutions to address this issue through flexible, online and competency-based education options.

School systems across the state have individuals who are just steps away from earning their teaching certifications or full-time teachers who are ready to move up the career ladder, but don't know where to begin. This is where WGU Indiana's competency-based learning model comes into play.

The university's affordable and accessible learning option is designed to meet adult learners where they are so they can complete courses on their own time and at their own pace as they juggle other responsibilities such as work and family obligations.

Whether they are currently a teacher in the classroom who wants to become an administrator or a substitute teacher who aspires to teach full time, programs like WGU Indiana can be the steppingstone to help them reach their goals and fill these in-demand roles.

Our educators leave a profound impact on students each and every day. And as we close out this school year, let's not forget to thank these dedicated public servants who are helping mold the next generation of Hoosiers.

While this time of year is a great opportunity to show our gratitude to our teachers, it is also a reminder that more must be done to alleviate the ongoing strain that has gripped school districts across Allen County and the state.