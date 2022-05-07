City's houses of worship inspire across centuries

When you drive into downtown Fort Wayne from any direction, there are four unmistakable landmarks that rise as sentinels to greet you, as if they are comrades beckoning your welcome: The Lincoln Tower, the Fort Wayne National Bank Building, One Summit Square and, perhaps the most beautiful steeple in a city of many beautiful steeples: the slender, elegant one that soars effortlessly above St. Paul Lutheran Church on Barr Street.

It is not a coincidence that this seamless matrix of commerce and faith defines the city's urban landscape.

The French observer and lover of America Alexis de Tocqueville wrote in his 19th century classic “Democracy in America” that it was nearly impossible to understand America apart from its religious roots. He thought ours was a kind of religious republic, and that the essence of America intermingled seamlessly faith and the things of everyday life. Both seemed to flow into what we call community.

Quite apart from matters of dogma or orthodoxy, houses of worship of every stripe lend nourishment to cities; they are good neighbors, from store-front-just-arrived churches to long-established temples, parishes and cathedrals.

The origins of Fort Wayne are indistinguishable from the role of two particular branches of American Christianity, Roman Catholicism and Lutheranism. Large numbers of German immigrants who flocked to the city in the early years were overwhelmingly aligned with one of those two faith traditions.

Longtime city residents remember when there was a kind of unease between those two communities which has since mostly and thankfully evaporated. The city's two Catholic high schools and Lutheran high school flow from those religious origins.

Winston Churchill once observed, “We shape our buildings; thereafter, they shape us.” We feel that reality in the Fort Wayne community.

The day the majestic Saint Mary's Catholic Church was struck by lightning and burned to the ground in September 1993 was one of the most sobering days in the city's history. It was as if we had all lost an old and trusted friend.

Its destruction that infamous afternoon was of a piece with a sad and sobering tradition dating to Fort Wayne's founding: of churches being ravaged by inclement weather or fire. St. Paul Lutheran met the same fate nearly a century earlier when it burned in 1903. Founded in 1837, it is the oldest Lutheran church in northern Indiana and the second oldest in the state.

It is important to remember how the religious DNA of a community helps shape the contours of a city as diverse as Fort Wayne: baptisms, confirmations, first communions, bar and bat mitzvahs, weddings, shivas, wakes, funerals: these are the signposts of the important matters of life and death. They entail what the Anglo-Irish statesman Edmund Burke observed as a kind of circle of life comprised of the living, the dead and the yet unborn.

So it seems fitting to note that the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod, long associated with large numbers of Fort Wayne churches, schools, social services, cemeteries, day care centers, retirement and nursing homes, and seminaries, is commemorating its 175th anniversary.

The Synod emanates from a modest gathering in Chicago in 1847 comprised of a dozen pastors and fewer than 15 congregations that decided to sign a churchly constitution, dedicated to creating a new, nationwide synod.

Fort Wayne became one of the most important cities associated with the synod, now headquartered in St. Louis, also home to one of its two synodical seminaries. The other is in Fort Wayne, in a beautiful lake-ringed campus just off North Clinton Street. A famous statue of Martin Luther greets you on the winding road when you drive into that woody redoubt.

In the middle of the 19th century, the new synod was formed “to conserve and promote the unity of the true faith ... and provide a united defense against schism, sectarianism, and heresy; and ... to strengthen congregations and their members in giving bold witness by word and deed to the love and work of God, the Father, Son, and Holy Spirit, and extend that Gospel witness into the world.”

Hundreds of thousands of Fort Wayne residents have been members of the synod across nearly two centuries, and trace many of the most important chapters of their lives to events, ceremonies, services, graduations or other things directly or indirectly related to works of this venerable church body which numbers more than 2.5 million nationwide – replete with the second-largest parochial school system in the country.

Of the LCMS's founding 14 churches, four are in northern Indiana: St. John Lutheran Church, Decatur; St. Peter Lutheran Church, Decatur; Zion Lutheran Church, Decatur; and St. Paul Lutheran Church, Fort Wayne.

Of all the glorious houses of worship in the Summit City – First Presbyterian Church on Wayne Street, Trinity Episcopal Church on Berry Street, Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church on Aboite Center Road, Congregation Achduth Vesholom on Old Mill Road (Indiana's oldest synagogue – organized by Jewish German immigrants), the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception on Calhoun Street, Trinity English Lutheran on Wayne Street and Turner Chapel AME on Jefferson Boulevard – the one closest to my heart is my home parish of Zion Lutheran Church in the historic Hanna-Weisser Park neighborhood on the south side.

Members of four generations of our family have been baptized, confirmed, married and buried from there. The trumpet glory of Easter sunrise services; the solemnity of Christmas Eve worship illumined by twinkling candlelight; the funereal tears of goodbye this side of eternity: all define the soul-craft of the things I hold most sacred and important. These are the permanent things that define the immortal connections to my wonderful hometown.

A community as rich in faith and worship as Fort Wayne's, from all denominations and spiritual traditions, demonstrates that the best things in life aren't things at all. They are the things of the spirit. They are the things that last. They help us contemplate the beauty of the momentary and the eternal. They help us better understand our souls. They give us boldness and humility to reach out and touch the face of God.

Timothy S. Goeglein, a native of Fort Wayne, lives in northern Virginia.