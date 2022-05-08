Intergenerational hope

“Behind all your stories is always your mother's story, because hers is where yours begins.”

– Mitch Albom

“Get your s--t and get the f--k out!”

The action that those words required paralyzed any movement for a few seconds. There was no place to go.

After the shock began the process of stuffing one's whole life in a teal, pleather,Santa-like bag. It was a good, sturdy bag but had no holding straps.

Photos, clothes, important papers, pink-bowed baby shoes, brown hair gel in a plastic container, a blue college-ruled notebook, a Winnie the Pooh teddy bear and a bright red blanket all were stuffed in. When the bag was full, it was set outside on a snow-covered porch for an hour unattended while a call was made at the corner pay phone.

Later that day, I was signing papers to accept a bed at a homeless shelter with my 1-year-old daughter. There were no tears that night, just a whole lot of hope that things could get better.

Things had needed to get better for a long time. After aging out of foster care, dropping out of high school and becoming pregnant at 18, housing became a big issue. Sure, there was the mercy of others, but nothing was permanent. Homelessness was always a fear.

The statistics of how homelessness affects both aged-out foster kids and single moms are staggering.

Data shows that up to 40% of aged-out foster children will experience homelessness at least once by age 19.

The Census Bureau also reports that more than 83% of single-parent households are headed by a single mother. This means single mothers and their children are more likely to experience homelessness than any other type of family.

Luckily for me, after entering Charis House (an arm of the Fort Wayne Rescue Mission), my name went to the top of the list for subsidized housing.

The first apartment turned me down because of an unpaid phone card I had used to stay in touch with my sister, but the second apartment on the list accepted me.

It meant 30% of my gross income. It meant catching a 5 a.m. bus heading downtown, a short walk past Cindy's Diner (oh, the smell of bacon!) to drop my daughter off to her Duck Class at First Presbyterian Church on West Wayne Street, then catching another bus to work.

That apartment also meant a safe, warm place to call home. It meant hope.

At 6, I had watched my own mother, with her back turned to me, pull jeans over her black-and-blue bruised legs. She then hurriedly began filling two large black plastic trash bags with our lives. Soon, a knock at the door, piling into a social worker's station wagon, and the dragging of those bags into a homeless shelter became our reality.

We were homeless. We needed help.

NPR's article “To beat odds, poor single moms need wide safety net,” reports that “single mothers often rely on a network of support – not just from food stamps, housing subsidies, welfare, or other government programs people usually think of. They also depend on charities, churches, family, friends, personal drive, ambition and even luck to stay afloat.”

My safety net included A Baby's Closet, the YWCA's Self-Sufficiency Program, free bus passes, and the adoption by two lovely families with First Wayne Street Methodist Church who taught me to drive, bought my first car and remained a constant encouragement in my life for years.

Yet, even with all that support, there were still challenging times.

My first real job paid $7.21 an hour, but my food stamps were cut off before I could even get my first paycheck. I experienced one eviction that made it nearly impossible to find affordable safe housing ever again. We sat in the dark on my 22nd birthday because I paid the electric bill two days too late.

Through it all, I knew my daughter was watching. I understand now that my story is her story too.

She will graduate Saturday from Indiana Tech (Fort Wayne) with her bachelor's degree.

For me, that is all the hope I need to remain forever hope-filled.

Aisha R. Arrington is board chair of the Metro Human Relations Commission.