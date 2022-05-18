A more collaborative approach for children in foster care

May is Foster Parent Awareness Month. In my work at SCAN, we see foster families daily as they participate in supervised visitation or work with our family coaches, often bridging a connection between the two families in our offices.

A relatively new topic we are seeing in the world of foster case is the idea of “co-care.” This is so new that many foster families are not even familiar with this term.

Essentially, co-care is the ability for foster families to work directly, or co-parent, with the biological parents from whom the children have come.

Many foster families have been taught that it is important to keep that separation between the foster family and the biological family. This may be over privacy and safety concerns or, for some, just a preference.

Generally, the Department of Child Services' family case manager is the middleman of communication between the two parties. Other times, it is the contracted workers between the two such as therapists, case managers and behavioral consultants.

So what happens if we switch that ideology? What happens if we promote interactions between foster families and biological families?

For biological families, their children are going into a stranger's home and they are constantly worried about their child's well-being. Open communication can give that worried mother some peace of mind that her child is in a safe place. They stay updated on their child's good days and bad days, maintaining their connection.

Now, imagine going a step further and allowing the biological family to come cook and have a meal with the foster family.

The child then witnesses this positive interaction in front of them, and the biological family is able to see the loving environment in which this child has been placed.

Here at SCAN, we can assist with this transition.

To do this, we would move from supervising visits in the office setting to supervising visits in the foster family home. This ensures that safety element and assists the foster family in incorporating the biological family into their home. We would help facilitate those initial conversations between the foster family and the biological family until they are at a point of consistent and positive communication.

For many foster families, this is a complete shift in the way things have always been done. At first it will be awkward, but in the end, it has the potential to be immensely rewarding for that child and both families.

As a foster parent myself, I have seen the way a steady stream of communication can help a biological family cope with the fact that their child is in a stranger's home.

Whether it be the occasional picture of the child playing in the home, or an update on how their school day is going, these efforts allow the family to still feel connected to the child's daily life.

This also makes it possible for them to see that the child is in a positive environment and having fun.

In my experience, biological families are so appreciative of the communication and interaction, as they often are feeling lost and defeated. This simple gesture can help instill hope into their future and, by default, our community.