Motivated by partiotism

If you took a civics class back when civics or social studies or some such thing was still taught in American schools, I doubt that you heard much about leaks, that nasty little custom in which people who work in the government smuggle bits of information to reporters who, in turn, tell us what the government at all levels has been doing either to us or for us.

Leaks are the red-haired stepchildren in the dysfunctional blended family of government and the press. We tolerate them, sometimes even love them, but never, ever speak of them because ... well, because they are usually unseemly and always embarrassing. Something that someone doesn't want to talk about, like that time grandma got caught shoplifting at the Bon Ton or Uncle Clyde got a snootful and ran the family jalopy through the rose bushes. There's probably a police report on it somewhere, but woe be to he who brings it up at Thanksgiving dinner.

Leaks are as much a part of government as laws and regulations and proclamations. But they live in the basement rather than upstairs in the house. They are the Boo Radley of government.

And, as you might expect, they are roundly condemned by all – those whom we have elected, those whom the elected have hired to do the work and those ink-stained wretches who are underpaid and unappreciated for what they do: Reporting on the shenanigans of both the elected and those who inhabit the bureaucracy.

All will loudly denounce the leak and the leaker. That certainly includes the elected and the bureaucrats but also, sometimes, the reporters who are either seeking to protect their sources, sort of like Humphrey Bogart sheltering bug-eyed Peter Lorre in “Casablanca,” or because they have forgotten their roots. That is, the basic understanding that reporters without sources have nothing to report.

Oh, there are press releases and news conferences and open door laws and tools to pry open sealed records, but it still falls to someone to explain, to tell us what has been done to us by the faceless thing that is government.

One of the first things I was taught by my city editor back in my misspent youth is that we who report are in search of everything, and we need to find those in government who are so unhappy with their lot in life as to unburden themselves to a sympathetic reporter. An underpaid secretary who is run ragged by management. An underling in any office who is certain the boss is an idiot or a communist – or both. Or a pointy-headed bureaucrat who is persuaded that his plan for world peace is far superior to that of the congressman who hired him straight out of grad school.

These are the people who drive home each night from their $32,000-a-year jobs and, while driving, consider the folly of what they have seen or done that day and every day.

Thus is born the leaker. And they are, thankfully, found throughout governments, large and small, hometown to statehouse and beyond. Without them we would know so little of the government in which we all are to participate. They are a noble species, although they are seldom so praised and more frequently abused.

Consider Daniel Ellsberg, the quiet little man in the Pentagon who, by copying and distributing thousands of pages of evidence, blew the lid off the Great Lie that was America in Vietnam: The Pentagon Papers.

Or Julian Assange or Edward Snowden and Wikileaks or other high-profile sorts who are vilified at the time and sent scurrying for shelter and safety when the hounds of government are loosed to hunt them down.

Now we are in search of he or she who purloined an unfinished verdict in the Supreme Court of the United States and turned on the lights for all to see, gave it to a reporter.

Much wailing on all sides at the moment. Traitor. Agent of the far right. Agent of the far left. Criminal conduct. Ought to go to jail. Or worse.

But because this person – he or she – did this (and I do not care to know the reason); I care only that the information, rightly or wrongly, is in the hands of those of us who still trust that we are capable of governing ourselves. Because this person did this, the information is now, rightly or wrongly, in the public square and those of all persuasions may begin the debate over what course we might take in the months and years ahead.

He or she who did this is not a traitor, did not put the security of the nation at risk – and parenthetically I do believe there are limits: No one is free to put America at risk. He or she considered and calculated that the risk to him or her is outweighed by our need to know in order that we might govern ourselves.

That is a patriotic act.