A better choice

Long before Americans even reach legal voting age, we learn there are two political parties: the Democratic Party and Republican Party.

We're taught from grade school onward that the two-party system is the only way elections work. Any attempt at a third party has ended in obscurity, which serves to bolster the notion that nothing else works in a democracy except for the tried-and-true, red-and-blue parties of two.

However, perhaps more than any other time in recent history, we're seeing how polarizing and toxic two warring factions in politics can be, and it has some wondering whether there might be a better way.

Well, that better way exists, and it's called ranked-choice voting.

Since this method of voting is largely unknown to most people, it's critical first to understand what it is and how it works.

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, ranked-choice voting is an electoral system in which voters rank numerous candidates on the ballot by preference – first choice, second choice, etc. If no candidate wins a majority of first-choice votes, then the candidate with the lowest number of votes is eliminated, the votes are recounted, and if a voter's first choice was eliminated, the vote goes to his or her second choice.

The tallying process ends when one candidate wins a majority of more than 50% of the votes and wins the election.

The process is similar to runoff elections, and even though the votes are counted more than once, the voter only needs to cast a ballot once.

One of the biggest benefits to this election method is that it opens the ballot up to more than just two candidates and a fill-in. Ranked-choice voting expands voters' options to three or more legitimate candidates.

A positive side effect to having more options is that it means all candidates have to shift focus from mudslinging to developing an appealing platform. With only two choices, all each candidate has to do is demonize the other side.

Increased competition from more candidates, though, and selection based on each voter's personal preference incentivizes each politician to focus on bolstering their platform, highlighting their individual strengths and paying closer attention to what the voters actually want to win their first- and second-choice selections.

The focus shifts to convincing voters to vote for a candidate instead of simply voting against the other.

Since this isn't the default method by which elections are done, the question becomes how to implement it. This is largely done by passing an authorizing law – such as a bill, ballot initiative, charter amendment or resolution – in a state's legislature. The best way to do this is to search for the contact information of such representatives in your state, then leave an email or voice mail to let them know that you support the adoption of ranked-choice voting. If enough constituents in a state voice their support, the matter can be brought up for a vote in the state legislature.

If this sounds like wishful thinking, bodies in Michigan, Maine, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Minnesota, California, Massachusetts, New York and Tennessee all have passed local resolutions and municipal ballot measures to implement ranked-choice voting. This kind of reform at the citizen level is possible.

To have more of an effect for change, it would help more to also get in contact with activist groups dedicated to more equitable and truly representative election reform.

One such organization is RepresentUs, a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization focused on ending political corruption in the United States.

Even though most of us are hard-wired and indoctrinated into believing the two-party political system is the only way American politics works, there is a better option. An option that incentivizes candidates to appeal to our better angels rather than our inner demons by building a platform on understanding and cooperation rather than fear, anger, and loathing.

Each of us has the power to influence that change if enough of us are willing to try.