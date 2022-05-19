End major parties' ballot monopoly

Imagine if you could only choose to eat at McDonald's or Burger King. You didn't know about Wendy's, Taco Bell or even KFC.

McDonald's and Burger King oversaw issuing permits for fast food restaurants. They decided what criteria must be met to receive a permit, and they made certain they met the criteria and no one else could afford to meet the criteria.

So, as far as you were concerned, your only options were McDonald's, Burger King or don't eat out. Sounds kind of ridiculous, doesn't it?

On May 3, Hoosier voters participated in the primary election for the Republican and Democratic parties to select a limited slate of candidates for the Nov. 8 general election. Unfortunately, they were not allowed to cast a vote for their choice for U.S senator, secretary of state, auditor or treasurer. Voters in several congressional and Statehouse districts were also denied the opportunity to vote for their choice of candidate.

Many voters were denied the opportunity to vote for candidates to represent their political party because their political party isn't permitted to participate in the Indiana primary.

The laws that govern the Indiana primary election process were passed by the General Assembly and are enforced by the Indiana Election Commission. Both are composed exclusively of members of the Republican and Democratic parties.

So, the rules are both written and enforced by the very people who participate in the process.

This control over the process has allowed the Republican and Democratic parties to create one set of rules for themselves and another set with diverging ideas and solutions for everyone else.

Not only have the rules been designed to favor the two largest political parties, they also disadvantage other political parties by allowing those two largest parties to change the rules as they see fit to remove internal challengers they don't want on the ballot running in the primary election as a Republican or Democrat.

This control over creation of the rules means the Republican and Democratic leadership have irrefutable authority over who appears on the primary ballot.

What's more, your tax dollars pay for these elections, which are designed and enforced by the two largest political parties solely to see their preferred candidates win.

According to the secretary of state's office, it costs $1,065 to operate each precinct during an election. There are 5,170 precincts in Indiana. So, holding an election costs Hoosier taxpayers about $5.5 million each election.

In a free society, every citizen should have an equal voice in each vote and equal ballot access to run for office, if they meet the federal or state constitutional requirements for that office. The additional layer of statutory requirements proposed, passed and enforced by the General Assembly and Indiana Election Commission create an unbalanced and inequitable advantage for the two largest political parties.

We the people should demand that our primary process be reformed to provide every citizen with equal ballot access, regardless of political party affiliation. We should also demand that our primary and general election process reflect the free society our Founding Fathers envisioned it would be.