Make a racket

The current system in the United States is not really health insurance. It's profit insurance, and pharmaceutical company profits come way before your and your family's health.

Health insurance companies (really health insurance casinos, since the house never loses) have found a way to make huge profits from providing health care to the American people, so why can't the U.S. government use the same tactics?

Where is it written that the government should not make a profit, or at least break even, providing health care to its citizens? Government-sponsored health care need not be an enormous financial drain on our country's budget.

Even if the program ended with a zero-sum result, at least people wouldn't be denied the health care they need while our government makes one futile attempt after another to try to solve the problem. The only important issue Obamacare addressed was exposing the insurance casinos and their scam about pre-existing conditions. Doesn't every business like to cherry-pick its customers to avoid those who are less profitable?

One major task the government would face is restructuring the fee schedules doctors and hospitals charge. I realize they have expenses and overhead, and, in the case of physicians, they also should make a reasonable profit, but I also think some of the prices charged are outrageous. I'll give you two examples.

My wife and I both had cataract surgery, which usually means slipping an artificial lens into the eye. Our procedures began with a nurse who gave us a mild sedative. The surgeon came in, did the procedure in 20 minutes and left. The bill for both procedures was more than $30,000.

Another example was when my wife received a cochlear implant to help solve a serious hearing issue. Again, the procedure took less than 30 minutes and the fee was over $165,000!

Both procedures greatly enhanced our quality of life, and both were a blessing. My point is that neither entitled the physician, hospital or clinic to extract that much money from our insurance. I can safely say that the basic costs of those services were much, much lower than what was charged.

Perhaps the answer is for physician and hospital fees to be calculated on a cost-plus basis.

In the case of the cataract surgery, you could calculate the surgeon's time at $1,000 an hour, the cost of maintaining his clinic at $1,000 an hour and the cost of the plastic lens at $2,000. Add a reasonable markup of 40% and you still haven't come anywhere close to the $15,000 charged.

The American public is being taken to the cleaners when it comes to health care. No other business in the world enjoys the protection, or employs a higher markup, than the health care industry. Although it's far from perfect, the health care system used by Great Britain and Canada seems to be working much better than what we have.

Even worse – much, much worse – are the prices pharmaceutical companies charge for their drugs.

If we continue to allow pharmaceutical companies to establish the cost of saving a human life, or relieving human suffering, we only have ourselves to blame.

I know they have major upfront costs when they develop a new drug, but that's one area where the government could help reimburse them before they try to extract it from the pockets of sick citizens.

Motive, means and opportunity, the three criteria for committing a crime, have been utilized by the health insurance casinos and pharmaceutical companies with great success. Who says crime doesn't pay?

Their only motive is profit; their means are political contributions to greedy politicians. This gives them the opportunity to continue the status quo: to screw the American public. Yes, they are entitled to a profit, but some of the profits are simply obscene.

That could be the major reason so many personal bankruptcies are caused by medical expenses.

The United States is built on capitalism. Where is it written that our government cannot engage in it? It has the money, it has the market, and it has the means to communicate to that market.

One major purpose of our government is to help provide a decent life and the pursuit of happiness to its citizens. I did not say “provide,” I said “help provide.”

One way to do that is to make good health care and reasonable drug costs available to everyone. If the health insurance casinos can do it, why can't the federal government do it and make a profit as well?

I know one reason that's not happening: The people charged with solving the problem don't have a clue what the problem really is.

No political figure has ever had a single worry about health care for themselves or their families. They receive the finest health care in the world, often at no cost. Why should they be expected to understand the problems of people who don't?

Until we convene a panel of ordinary citizens who have faced the issue of inadequate health care, Congress will learn nothing about the issue.

The panel I'm suggesting would consist of people with young families from all segments of our society, elderly people, people with disabilities and just some ordinary middle-class people.

Within a very short period, a solution would be found, and it wouldn't require handing out large campaign contributions to members of Congress.

We hear a lot about one group or another “sending a message” to Congress. This is one time we should insist the message be delivered.

Don't wait for another election cycle because nothing's going to change. Get on the phone, contact your local congressional offices, email them – get their attention.

In other words, keep bothering them until they put the desire for political contributions aside and start thinking about the people they are supposed to represent.

Ed Dugan is a Woodburn resident.