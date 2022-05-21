An idea takes root

Taking care of a friend's cat or dog while they are away is treacherous business.

If the animal escapes, there is no way you can cover up the tragedy for which you will feel guilty all the rest of your life. If you turned your head for a moment and the pet dashed out the door into animal freedom, you will spend the next six months nailing “Lost Pet” posters on every telephone pole between here and Schenectady.

Furthermore, there is no way you can cover it up. You can't, for instance, go to the pet store and buy another pedigreed 4-pound toy poodle who answers to Precious and fool the owner that this is her pet.

Owners recognize their pets, just like parents recognize their children.

Goldfish, on the other hand, are a different matter. If you are fish sitting, and one of your wards goes belly up while in your care, a trip to the pet store enables you to cover up your sin of forgetting to feed it for six days. With a good eye, you can replace a goldfish without the owner ever noticing.

Plants also fall into that category.

My daughter and I found this out years ago when I agreed to become the foster parent to a huge, beautiful plant a friend had given her as a thank you gift.

You know how there are just some people who don't “do plants”? (One friend of mine once told me that if he buys a plant at the store, it automatically commits suicide on the way out to the car from the store.) Well, Mary is wonderful but doesn't “do plants” because she travels so much with her job.

This generous friend had sent her a very generous plant. To protect the plant from instant death or worse, Mary asked me whether I would become a foster parent to the plant.

“Of course,” I answered. I don't like to brag, but I am great with plants. They don't have to be let out early in the morning, they don't run up veterinarian bills, they don't bite neighbors and they don't bark during the middle of the night. They thrive under my green thumb and react to my sweet talking.

Well, the plant moved in. I called it Audrey, after the plant in the musical “Little Shop of Horrors” (You know, the plant that keeps growing, thriving on human blood. I can still hear the plant singing, “Feed Me. Feed Me.”). Audrey and I would sometimes sing a few choruses together, leaves and arms waving, then I would get on with my day.

We got along well for a couple of weeks, but then I had to leave for four days. It looked a little wilted before I walked out the door, but people tend to overwater plants, so I bid it goodbye and enjoyed my four days away. If a plant can't go without a drink for four days, it needs to go to rehab.

You guessed it. When I returned home, Audrey looked like an elephant had sat on it! Upon closer examination, I declared the plant dead ... lack of water. All my fault.

How would I explain this to Mary? She had given this plant into my care because it might expire under her brown thumb. I had allowed the plant to bite the dust (pardon the pun).

Thank heavens, the solution occurred to me: I had seen a similar plant recently in the local grocery. So I quickly ran to the store to buy that look-alike plant. Just like a goldfish, she wouldn't know that I had substituted an impersonator, a green vision of good health, disguised as Audrey.

You're not gonna believe this, but I swear it's true. There in the produce department of the store, impersonator plant safely in my cart, I heard a familiar voice: “Hey, Mom!” I turned, and there pushing a cart full of groceries was ... yes, you're right, my Mary.

Caught in the act! I stutteringly explained to her what had happened.

We had a good laugh, and I truly believe this will last in the annals of our relationship as beyond funny.

I had intended to eventually let her in on my folly, but I had never expected to get caught red handed, plant in cart. Later, though, I realized, “Love is never having to say your plant died.”

I am hereby promising myself never to sit for fish, dogs, cats nor plants again. So help me Audrey.

Nancy Dodd is a Fort Wayne resident and writer.