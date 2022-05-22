Sewer district takeover an all-around answer

As president of the Allen County Regional Water and Sewer District Board of Trustees, I want to ensure our story is accurately presented.

The district is a nonprofit, independent entity established by the Indiana Department of Environmental Management in 1979 to provide sewer and water services to residents in Allen County not served by another utility. While “Allen County” is in the name, the district is not part of Allen County government, operating as a separate public body.

The district has more than 3,100 customers it was tasked with providing sanitary sewer service. The reasons varied, but many had failed septic systems.

In a typical subdivision, utility infrastructure is installed during development and costs are proportionally allocated among the properties to be served. These are included in the cost the owner pays for the lot and home. This allows these large expenses to be financed over time, easing the burden on the individual customer.

In contrast, the cost of extending infrastructure to customers must be recouped by the district. The only mechanism for the district to do so is by including these costs in customers' sewer bills. Consequently, our customers' bills are substantially higher than customers of other utilities who have already paid for these costs in the purchase price of their homes.

Connecting sewer services to remote areas can be costly, but it's necessary to meet state and federal guidelines, protect public health and safeguard property values.

The district has consistently looked for ways to save money for its customers by partnering with nearby utilities such as Aqua Indiana, Woodburn, New Haven and City Utilities in Fort Wayne. Treatment and shared services agreements generate economies of scale.

In 2016, for example, the district partnered with City Utilities to provide billing, engineering support and system operation services. The move saved more than $200,000 a year.

In spite of our best efforts, the district has continued to face increasing debt and upward pressure on customer rates. In a much-appreciated effort to help alleviate some of this pressure, the Allen County Commissioners contributed $5 million to lower the district's debt. Customer bills dropped by about $12 to just less than $120 per month. But that money was not able create significant and lasting rate relief.

That's when the board began to seriously consider the possibility of selling its assets to City Utilities. City Utilities did not approach the district; the district asked City Utilities to help it better, more affordably serve its customers and ensure its economic vitality.

This solution meshed well with the state's vision that regional utilities offer residents higher-quality, more affordable services. Small Indiana utilities face many challenges. Rigorous regulations, recruitment and retention problems for technical jobs, and rising operational costs erode long-term survivability. Unfortunately, those challenges also undermine affordability for customers.

A regional utility can efficiently serve multiple locations, meeting the needs of families, businesses and growth. In the case of City Utilities, it already supports more than just Fort Wayne, and it has for years. City Utilities is a regional provider, supplying treatment services to the district, as well as the communities of New Haven, Zanesville, Leo-Cedarville and Grabill. City Utilities also helped lower costs and improved services for the southwest water customers who had been part of Aqua Indiana.

After the District had exhausted all other options to provide more affordable, sustainable service, the board voted to sell its assets to City Utilities last summer.

Most of the district's customer connections are to pipes that convey sewage to City Utilities' treatment plant and that City Utilities was already providing most operational services.

The state readily supported the sale, consistent with its regional model. Catalyzed by the $5 million from the commissioners, the state also offered substantial financial assistance: $5 million to reduce the district's $12 million debt to $7 million while allowing the remaining $7 million to be refinanced at 0%. Thanks to Sen. Liz Brown, the state has agreed to extend its offer until the end of this month to see whether we can make this transaction happen.

When the board approached City Utilities to discuss options for better serving customers, our primary concerns were: What's best for today's customers? And what's best for Allen County and northeast Indiana's economic and environmental future?

The answer was the transfer of district assets to City Utilities. It would drop district customer rates by nearly $50 a month, about $600 each year. With costs rising at the grocery store and the gas pump, that is welcome news.

The opportunity to bring $5 million from the state, save 3,100 customers a total of nearly $2 million annually ($2 million that, instead of being sent to out-of-town bondholders, could be spent supporting local businesses), and bring City Utilities extra revenue to keep rates lower for its current customers is a winning proposition.

It will also safeguard the seamless delivery of high-quality sewer services and make additional areas of Allen County more attractive and competitive. This is the outcome we all envisioned.

The transfer to City Utilities is a sound solution to a pressing community problem. And we must act now to make this happen.

Ric Zehr is board president of the Allen County Regional Water and Sewer District.