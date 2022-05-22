We are all 'perfectly imperfect'

I love that God made me perfectly imperfect. We are all in a constant process of becoming better and working toward loving one another.

Think about an individual in your life you admired. I was that individual for a few close friends.

They were like family and I wanted to give them my best.

They spoke of how I always said the right things at the right time. How kind I was to those who were not always kind to me. They would say, “I wish I could be more like you.”

They made it sound as if my behavior was not normal, but unnatural.

I was not perfect, I just loved people. However, they placed me on a high pedestal.

It was in December of 2000 that my father passed away. I loved him so much and felt he had been taken away from me before I was ready.

Undeniably, I was being selfish and more concerned about myself than what was best for him. He was my heart, the person who made me smile huge and laugh so hard and loud. He was secretly my best friend and I needed him.

Around the time of his funeral, I cried. Nevertheless, I hid my pain and the need to talk through my emotions. I needed to appear strong so I refused help.

My desire to shut down increased with each person who said, “He is in a better place.” I could not wait for all the events to be over. I pushed people away.

I did not feel it was a significant shift, but it deeply hurt them. My actions were not what they were used to, and it changed how they viewed me.

I knew I was not being my best self. My always-present smile was gone, and my laugh was forced.

Little by little, that pedestal I had been placed on began to crumble. I felt their disappointment and heard their words of judgment.

It hurt because I did not ask to be placed on that pedestal. And I did not want to be placed on that pedestal.

It was at that moment that I realized that my actions were being evaluated and categorized as their expectations. I have never wanted to be perfect (not for friends, family, co-workers or myself). I just wanted to be myself.

I wanted to grieve the way I wanted to grieve. I had been there for others whenever they needed me. I just wanted someone to be there even if I was not at my best.

I needed them to just be there and present.

There are no perfect individuals currently walking on this earth. We all have moments when we are not at our best.

When we place such high expectations on others, we potentially place them in a position to suffer a long and hard fall.

Loving one another requires truth without judgment. I now remind myself and others that God is not finished with me yet. He does not make junk, and he has made me perfectly imperfect.

#GodsplaninGodstime

#Loveisoursuperpower

Nicki Venable is a professional development manager for the City of Fort Wayne.