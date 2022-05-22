Welcome back

When the news broke Tuesday afternoon that the NACS school board had come down to one candidate for superintendent, and that the candidate was Wayne Barker, my first thought was: “How in the world did they do that?”

You see, in my real job (not the one where I pretend I can write for newspapers once in a while), I work a lot in training school superintendents, though I did not train Mr. Barker. I keep track of school superintendents all over the state, noticing where openings are, who is moving where, who might want to move, who would be good for a certain job ... those kinds of things.

I have followed Wayne Barker from a distance since his days at Bluffton. I knew him because, at one time, I had supervised the administrative internships of nearly every other administrator in the Bluffton school district, except for Barker, because most of them came up through the Ball State program.

One thing always came through from the administrative interns when they talked about Barker. They always said the same kinds of things about him.

“He's easy to talk to when I have a problem.”

“Barker listens more than he talks.”

“Mr. Barker really cares about the students and is always striking up a conversation with one somewhere about the things that matter to them.”

“Barker hires good people and lets them do their job.”

Coming from other school administrators and teachers, these things all added up in my mind to one thing: Barker was good stuff.

Sometimes I worry when I hear good things from teachers, administrators and students about a superintendent, as in, “no one can be this good.”

But then Barker moved on to Mishawaka, and there's where we found our scandal, right? No. In fact, far from it.

Same story. Same consistent, positive, upbeat story.

I don't know how the NACS school board made this happen. Like many other people who know Wayne much better than I do, most of us had no idea he was even on the market.

But however this came to be, even with the issues this school board has faced in its leadership over recent months, they deserve some pretty heavy-duty kudos if they have, in fact, secured Wayne Barker as our next superintendent – and that looks to be the case.

Besides charisma, Wayne knows how to run a district probably more similar to NACS than any other district in the state. Mishawaka is just east of South Bend, which is (wait for it) a large urban district. Mishawaka has had its challenges, but it is the wealthier neighbor of a larger, urban district, and it has about 6,000 students. Sounds a lot like home. And it is, of course, that. Home.

Wayne Barker used to teach in NACS, and now he is coming home.

Welcome, Mr. Barker. You've got work to do, and a school district that is ready to roll up its collective sleeves and support you and watch you heal our district, put together an administrative team by filling any remaining gaps, bring out the best in NACS that we have always been known for, and oh, yeah, fix a few minor issues that may have arisen within the leadership.

It's a good thing you know how to do that. I have personally heard that is what you are really good at doing.

Welcome home, Mr. Barker. It's good to have you back where you belong.

(Cue the theme song from “Welcome Back, Kotter.”)

Michael Shaffer is a resident of the Northwest Allen County Schools district.