Journalists strengthen democracy

Recently, a couple of New York Times reporters published an intriguing story about conversations between House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy and other members of his leadership team shortly after the events of Jan. 6. They were talking about what to do about then-President Donald Trump.

Trump's conduct, McCarthy said, had been “atrocious and totally wrong.” Moreover, wrote Alexander Burns and Jonathan Martin, McCarthy “faulted the president for 'inciting people' to attack the Capitol ...” He added, “I've had it with this guy.”

Burns and Martin have since published a series of articles on the subject, including McCarthy's fears that some of his more extreme colleagues could themselves incite more violence. Not surprisingly, there have been plenty of denials, but the reporters have the audio recordings.

These stories are important for the insight they provide into key politicians' thinking at a dark moment in our history – and on those politicians' willingness to backtrack in the year since. But whether you agree or not, the willingness of two reporters to dig deep into what actually happened and set the record straight has sent shockwaves through Washington, D.C., and cast the behavior of powerful officials in a new light.

This is what good investigative journalism does. It is an essential part of our representative democracy, offering all of us the chance to understand more fully what's going on. I often think to myself how dull our lives would be without the difficult, important work that enterprising journalists do.

They get for us the facts and – mostly – put them in context so we can understand what we need to know.

A quick look back at some relatively recent investigative work gives you a sense of the key importance investigative journalists play.

There was the 2019 Washington Post story on a confidential trove of government papers documenting nearly two decades of U.S. officials' misleading statements about the war in Afghanistan.

There's been ongoing coverage of the dark corners of America's war on terror, from Abu Ghraib to Guantanamo.

The Boston Globe's earth-shattering investigations of abusive behavior by priests and the Catholic Church hierarchy's efforts to cover it up.

It's possible I've spurred you to think of other examples, from Watergate to the exposure of corruption or malfeasance or toxic pollution or some other community harm where you live.

And that's my point: Journalists are constantly finding and exposing the truth in ways that, ideally, spur us to improve our lives, communities, government and democratic system. They have a lot of power – they can destroy the career of public officials and private-sector leaders – and certainly some have their faults. But I've found journalists as a whole and investigative journalists in particular to be intelligent, compassionate and people of integrity.

They're vital to our representative democracy. We need the work journalists do to remain a free and independent nation, with power residing ultimately in the hands of its citizens. There's a reason one of the first things authoritarians do is try to bring the press to heel. They understand, perhaps better than we who get to take these things for granted, how a thriving free press lets people form their own opinions.