Book smart

Growing up, I didn't love math.

Timed multiplication tables gave me anxiety. Geometric proofs were frustrating to my developing brain. I did everything I could to avoid taking calculus in college.

However, the most dreaded thing about math – across the branches – was story problems. I would see the small paragraph referring to Tom and Jane's apple cart, the train traveling to a variety of places for no reason, or the bricklayer's pile of building materials – and experience immediate panic. I didn't care how many apples could fit in the cart, how many miles the train would travel or how may bricks were needed for the wall.

As an adult, I can (usually) see the purpose of these questions, and can (usually) value the mental exercise needed to discover the answer. However, sometimes I find myself wondering whether these problems could have been slightly more relatable. For instance, maybe I would have saved myself some money and time recently if I had appropriately calculated the square footage of wallpaper needed for a wall (accounting for humidity, paste and user error).

In an April 29 article in The Journal Gazette, it was noted that the Northwest Allen County Schools board gave approval to new textbooks, with the exception of a precalculus book that the board vice president took extra time to review because of potentially concerning subject matter (the book was ultimately approved this week).

There were too many instances of story problem topics that “really aren't part of mathematics” (such as divorce rates and interracial marriages) that were deemed “inappropriate.”

I have certainly not reviewed this book myself, so I can't say what I would think of it. However, I do think that communicating to a community that these topics are inappropriate for student reflection is problematic. Making math apply to life is a positive thing.

As a professor and a researcher, I deal with data and statistics every day. I work with students to become good consumers of research so they can draw practical and accurate conclusions from data they may encounter.

In my field of counseling, statistics on issues such as divorce rates and interracial marriage can certainly be relevant to the actual work therapists do on a daily basis. Why is it inappropriate to include these topics in a math textbook? What is the potential damage to students in reading story problems that may be more representative of what they observe in their own lives or hear about in the news?

In fact, seeing representation of diverse experiences can only be positive for our students. This gives many kids the possibility of seeing something to which they can relate in print. Maybe they will feel more connected to the content and more genuinely engage with the problem.

We know representation matters. As an example from my field, students of all ethnic backgrounds who have highly rated school counselors graduate from high school at higher rates. However, when students of color have a school counselor of color, those rates rise by an additional 4%. So for students of color, having someone to guide and support them who resembled them may be even more important to graduation rates (and enrolling in college) than having a highly skilled counselor.

Of course, having a highly skilled and effective counselor of any background is vital, but it is also essential that we recognize the profound impact of representation and relatability.

I imagine something similar may happen when students are able to see themselves in the books that they read and, yes, even the math problems they are trying to solve.

Researchers have also linked increased self-esteem to identification with media characters who are representative of one's racial/ethnic background.

Additionally, encountering positive depictions of diverse groups in the media (even a single exposure) has been shown to increase prosocial feelings, attitudes and behaviors regarding different groups among white audiences. This seems like a good thing for everyone!

I guess I find myself wondering what kinds of problems we are trying to solve by removing books from a curriculum that (as the April 29 article noted) had been selected by teachers, administrators and parents.

Are we deeply afraid that our students don't want to or can't relate to different life experiences? Are we concerned we are confounding the essentials of mathematical education with a few extra descriptive words? Are we trying to avoid emotionally triggering students who may be experiencing divorce in their families or who are in an interracial relationship?

Or are we so unwaveringly committed to ensuring that there is no perception of “wokeness” in our schools that we are willing to have students only ponder apple carts and brick walls for the rest of eternity?