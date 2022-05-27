Normalize discussions about menstruation

Saturday is the ninth annual menstrual health awareness day. To help prepare my daughters, we talk about menstruation and we use the word uterus in our house.

In late March, my oldest daughter looked around my room and found my two uterus pillows – stuffed toys designed to resemble some of our most important innards. She asked what they were.

I told her one was a healthy uterus, and the other was a uterus with endometriosis. I explained the process of the menstrual cycle but didn't go into depth. I stopped with what I knew an 8-year-old would understand.

My youngest daughter and I walked around the zoo early this month, and she told me the female lion had a baby in her tummy.

I laughed and said, “You would know more than the zookeepers if that is correct.”

“I was a baby in your tummy,” she replied. I said, “You were a baby in my uterus.”

Like any other 5-year-old, her attention quickly shifted, focusing on the Canada geese settled in the middle of the sidewalk.

Two years ago, I would not have imagined these conversations with my daughters. After spending the past 14 months reading everything I could get my hands on about menstruation, menstruation stigma and period poverty as well as completing a global menstruation certificate program (which explains how other countries are addressing menstruation stigma and period poverty) through Columbia University, I'm equipped to have these conversations.

More importantly, I'm comfortable with these conversations. The word “menstruation” is part of my everyday vocabulary. When I drop the word into conversation, I find that others want to share their menstruation stories now that I'm willing to share mine.

Too few conversations about sex and reproductive health are occurring in homes in our community and around the country. Research suggests not having these conversations leaves girls uninformed, and they develop negative views about menstruation.

In homes where the necessary conversations do happen, children receive limited or incorrect information that sometimes focuses more on menstrual product instruction than what is happening with the body and what menstruation means.

Girls can participate in sports and don't need to hide in corners, for example.

We can explain that long-outdated lies such as women poisoning food because of menstruation are laughably false.

My research supports what has been suspected. Study participants, asked to recall their first period, said their first menarche was embarrassing, inconvenient and perceived as unhygienic – all symptoms that might have been alleviated by simple, unvarnished discussion.

Many said they were unprepared, unsupported by family, friends or teachers, and uneducated. Few reported their first period as something positive.

These responses suggest that the lack of communication on menstruation sets our girls up not to feel safe, clean or even secure with their bodies.

Silence surrounding menstruation at home contributes to a larger problem. Women and young girls are taught they can't talk about regular, normal bodily occurrences – things that make them them.

Our culture has taught women to remain silent about their bodies, especially their reproductive systems. We accept this as normal.

But by accepting it as normal, we silence the voices of those who need to talk about menstruation and uteruses.

We instead give power to voices that strive to control women's bodies and their rights. We need to end the silence and reclaim control of our own inherent narratives.

You can play an important part. End the taboo by talking about menstruation.

Having a difficult conversation now is easier than waiting helplessly later on the other side of a bathroom door while your child is inside, scared and wondering what's happening to her body.

Sarah Le-Blanc is an assistant professor of interpersonal communications in the Department of Communication at Purdue University Fort Wayne.