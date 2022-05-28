Wren in Rome ... Nesting habits lead to bird-brained thoughts

Recently I was having a nice conversation with a friend in our neighborhood. She was showing me her garden and describing the various plants and flowers.

Among her botanical displays was a non-plant. It was a birdhouse. She said it housed wrens.

Then she said that a male wren will build several nests for its female mate and the female will choose which of the nests to make home. Apparently, the female wren has to decide or, otherwise, Amazon will not know where to deliver their packages.

As I recall, my friend said the male wren will build three nests. An article I read online said the male could make several nests. Regardless of the number of nests, it is the female who decides which nest will become home.

I am unclear as to whether the male is in competition with other males, hoping the female will select one of his nests. If human male/female relationships were formed that way, I would never have gotten married. I cannot build anything.

Well, I take that back. In junior high school I earned a C+ for drilling three holes in a 3-by-5 inch piece of wood and calling it a pencil holder.

My building skills peaked with those sets of sticks and round circular pieces of wood the size of a quarter with holes punched in them so you could connect sticks coming from any angle.

Those sets were known as “Tinkertoys.” One time I used a classic Tinkertoys set to build a little church. I put a bell on top and called it “Tinker Bell.” The minister was not amused, but the choir director asked to keep it.

Well, getting back to the male wren constructing several homes for a mate, I do see advantages for the male. Oh, sure, it would be lots of work. However, humans might benefit from following the practice of male wrens and building several houses.

Men, what if one morning you wake up and your spouse asks why you did not come home last night. You answer, “Sure, I did. I was in the blue house. Where were you?”

Your spouse says she was in the green house and that you should have known she would be there. She accuses you of lying but you know, as does she, that she has no proof.

I do not know whether wrens snore, but humans do. With several homes, the non-snoring spouse could retreat to one of their other homes.

Apparently young wrens leave the nest 12 to 18 days after being hatched. That makes it important for them to learn quickly about the geography of the United States. Before fleeing, they could spend nights in separate nests with names like Wrensylvania, Wrendiana, Wrentucky, Wrennesota and Wrenizona.

When a wren family has a reunion or goes on vacation, they can stay at a Holiday Wren. Everyone gets a separate nest.

The wrens in our neighborhood are very smart. To protect their numerous homes when they are on vacation, they obtained a German shepherd to be their guard dog. Any senior citizens among you will understand why they named the dog “Wren Tin Tin.”

I concede things often go wrong around a house and need to be repaired. It is not an issue for wrens. They just find a wrench and fix the problem.

I am not saying wrens have all the answers. They solve some problems by singing, “Wren you wish upon a star.”

One final question intrigues me. How did Noah, when loading the ark, convince the female wren to go aboard when he had only one ark, not three or five or more?

Frank Hill is a Fort Wayne resident.