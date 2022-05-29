A self-created jail

As I sit on the front lawn of my suburban home with my adopted daughter this Memorial Day weekend, I think back to my four-year enlistment in the U.S. Navy with a mix of emotions.

How scared I was in boot camp when our petty officers shared news footage of the twin towers collapsing.

The way my ideals of honor, courage and commitment were tested as I watched the Marines disembark our ship to fight in Operations Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom.

How unprepared I was as a Catholic 18-year-old to be one of only a few hundred women on a ship of roughly 3,000 men – and how long it has taken me to confront the military-related sexual trauma I experienced.

The tools my enlistment secured that have helped me reach stability in life, from the GI Bill that allowed me to go to college, the health care benefits that have paid for years of therapy, even a low-interest VA home loan.

But, as someone who struggles with mental illness, and with this Memorial Day coming mere weeks after the Allen County Commissioners notified the ACLU that their intention to ease overcrowding at their current jail is to build a bigger jail, the most powerful feeling I am experiencing is fear.

Fear because at any moment it could be me getting fed up with my counselor at an overworked and underpaid mental health clinic, relying on the emergency room for health care, or doing something rash that brings me into contact with law enforcement and ending up in jail.

If my double diagnosis of depression and PTSD ever tempted me off my meds and turned my life upside down, I could end up just another name waiting for a bed to open up in one of our county's limited residential services, trying not to reoffend.

After all, Indiana is the fifth-highest incarcerating state in the country.

And, while our local government has nodded to the need for increased community-based treatment options, it has yet to take any concrete steps toward responding to the more than 300 county residents who have requested that they create a working group to plan for how we will care for the thousands of people struggling with mental illness and substance abuse who end up in the criminal justice system because they are unable to find the services they need in the community.

If we care about families, this is a huge problem. Women with children now constitute the fastest-growing segment of the incarcerated population – with the number of incarcerated women having increased 700% in the past 40 years.

According to a study conducted by Faith in Indiana and Indiana University, roughly 1 in 4 children are going to bed at night with one or both of their parents behind bars.

Our county commissioners, who represent us, have a choice to make.

Are they going to co-sign for Allen County abandoning and throwing people away at their darkest hour, or leaning in and taking care of them? Will they proceed with their plan to raise taxes and obtain upwards of $350 million – a sum not even our school districts collectively have access to for the task of educating our children?

Or will they put their money where their mouths are and address the root cause of overincarceration by creating a robust crisis response system?

The first steps are clear: The county commissioners have outlined the hope to be contracted with a real estate firm for the new jail property within the next 90 days.

Before any such contract is signed, they should conduct a public assessment of the people in the jail and why they are there.

Then, assemble a working group that would use county American Rescue Plan Act dollars to hire the Vera Institute or a local university with a research department to study our local criminal justice pipeline and find the points at which alternatives to incarceration need to be better developed.

Join the Help not Handcuffs coalition by signing the petition today and calling your commissioner this week.

Together, we can make this the last Memorial Day we honor the sacrifices of those who came before us without ensuring the dignity of those living alongside us.

Audrey Davis is a leader of Faith in Indiana.