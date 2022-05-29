Sunday, May 29, 2022 1:00 am
Mother's pain reflects nation's roll call of shame
Jama Smith
On Tuesday, I was leaving my daughter's elementary school when the notification appeared on my phone. Another school shooting – 19 children gone. I sat in my car in the parking lot, numb from what had now become such a common occurrence in our daily routine. Average day, lone gunman, kids dead.
Thurston High School
Columbine High School
Heritage High School
Deming Middle School
Fort Gibson Middle School
I had spent the day teaching kids in the third through fifth grades CPR. I kept playing back in my head how excited they were talking about volunteering, how empowered they felt at the notion that they could make a difference. I had spent the day in a classroom teaching fourth graders how to save lives, while someone stormed an elementary school taking theirs.
Buell Elementary School
Lake Worth Middle School
University of Arkansas
Junipero Serra High School
Santana High School
Bishop Neumann High School
Pacific Lutheran University
Granite Hills High School
Lew Wallace High School
Martin Luther King, Jr. High School
Appalachian School of Law
Washington High School
Conception Abbey
Scanning through news reports, I reflected back 20 years ago when school shootings were rampantly on the rise. We said then that it wasn't the time to discuss gun violence. “Now is not the time!” we admonished. “We need to be thinking of the families, not any 'political agenda.' ” We allowed ourselves to be convinced that a mere discussion on a tragic loss of life was indecent, disrespectful. We bared our teeth and chomped down hard into what we reverently believed was our right to dignity, despite the cries for change by the families of the victims who had to bury their children.
Benjamin Tasker Middle School
University of Arizona
Lincoln High School
John McDonogh High School
Red Lion Area Junior High School
Case Western Reserve University
Rocori High School
Ballou High School
Randallstown High School
Bowen High School
Red Lake Senior High School
Harlan Community Academy High School
Campbell County High School
Milwee Middle School
Roseburg High School
Pine Middle School
Essex Elementary School
Duquesne University
Platte Canyon High School
Weston High School
West Nickel Mines School
Joplin Memorial Middle School
Henry Foss High School
Compton Centennial High School
Virginia Tech
Success Tech Academy
Miami Carol City Senior High School
“Now isn't the time!” we insisted as the mass shootings rolled out in staggering numbers, the death toll ringing an uncountable amount of innocent lives vanishing from classrooms, ballet classes, soccer practices and family dinner tables around the country. Parents visiting gravesites instead of bedrooms.
Hamilton High School
Louisiana Technical College
Mitchell High School
E.O. Green Junior High School
Northern Illinois University
Lakota Middle School
Knoxville Central High School
Willoughby South High School
Henry Ford High School
University of Central Arkansas
Dillard High School
Dunbar High School
Hampton University
Harvard College
Larose-Cut Off Middle School
International Studies Academy
Skyline College
Discovery Middle School
University of Alabama
DeKalb School
Deer Creek Middle School
Ohio State University
Mumford High School
University of Texas
Kelly Elementary School
Marinette High School
“Now isn't the time!” We screamed as the NRA poured millions into its advertising budget, decrying gun-control advocates and the media.
“We need to talk about mental health” was the pivot from lobbyists and profiteers. Gun sales soared as we agreed we would focus on mental health. But then we didn't really talk about it, did we?
We somehow decided that instead our mental health status was no one's business and dropped the topic as we collectively squabbled over deleted emails, tax returns and which candidate was to blame for the rising gas prices.
We wanted our side to win, and at any cost.
Aurora Central High School
Millard South High School
Martinsville West Middle School
Worthing High School
Millard South High School
Highlands Intermediate School
Cape Fear High School
Chardon High School
Episcopal School of Jacksonville
Oikos University
Hamilton High School
Perry Hall School
Normal Community High School
University of South Alabama
Banner Academy South
University of Southern California
Sandy Hook Elementary School
Apostolic Revival Center Christian School
Taft Union High School
Osborn High School
Stevens Institute of Business and Arts
Hazard Community and Technical College
Chicago State University
Lone Star College-North
Cesar Chavez High School
Price Middle School
University of Central Florida
New River Community College
Grambling State University
We didn't want to talk about it because we held our politicians closer to us than our children. We valued possessions over protections, and “thoughts and prayers” over policy and change.
Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Ossie Ware Mitchell Middle School
Ronald E. McNair Discovery Academy
North Panola High School
Carver High School
Agape Christian Academy
Sparks Middle School
North Carolina A&T State University
Stephenson High School
Brashear High School
West Orange High School
Arapahoe High School
Edison High School
Liberty Technology Magnet High School
Hillhouse High School
Berrendo Middle School
Purdue University
South Carolina State University
Los Angeles Valley College
Charles F. Brush High School
University of Southern California
Georgia Regents University
Academy of Knowledge Preschool
Benjamin Banneker High School
D. H. Conley High School
East English Village Preparatory Academy
Paine College
Georgia Gwinnett College
John F. Kennedy High School
Seattle Pacific University
Reynolds High School
Indiana State University
Albemarle High School
Fern Creek Traditional High School
Langston Hughes High School
Marysville Pilchuck High School
Florida State University
Miami Carol City High School
Rogers State University
Rosemary Anderson High School
Wisconsin Lutheran High School
We should have known our souls were lost when our first concern when learning of the slaughter of children was whether they were going to take away our shiny toys. We rallied behind the right to bear arms so far beyond what the Constitution protects and so adamantly that we were willing to place it above the right of a child to walk into an institution of learning without being murdered.
Frederick High School
Tenaya Middle School
Bethune-Cookman University
Pershing Elementary School
Wayne Community College
J.B. Martin Middle School
Southwestern Classical Academy
Savannah State University
Harrisburg High School
Umpqua Community College
Northern Arizona University
Texas Southern University
Tennessee State University
Winston-Salem State University
Mojave High School
Lawrence Central High School
Franklin High School
Muskegon Heights High School
Independence High School
Madison High School
Antigo High School
University of California-Los Angeles
Jeremiah Burke High School
Alpine High School
Townville Elementary School
Vigor High School
Linden McKinley STEM Academy
June Jordan High School for Equity
Union Middle School
We allowed the legislation to pass that protected our privacy from background checks, for loopholes and loosened restrictions. And through those loose threads were woven the books that will never be written, the doctors who won't live to cure diseases, the stages that will be left empty by artists who should have performed, the beautiful dreams of children who were born into this world to create joy and beauty and purpose but have vanished within a spatter of bullets. In demanding the utmost of our own protection, we've robbed them of the most basic right to theirs.
Mueller Park Junior High School
West Liberty-Salem High School
University of Washington
King City High School
North Park Elementary School
North Lake College
Freeman High School
Mattoon High School
Rancho Tehama Elementary School
Aztec High School
Wake Forest University
Italy High School
NET Charter High School
Marshall County High School
Sal Castro Middle School
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School
Great Mills High School
Central Michigan University
Huffman High School
Frederick Douglass High School
Forest High School
Highland High School
Dixon High School
Santa Fe High School
Noblesville West Middle School
University of North Carolina Charlotte
STEM School Highlands Ranch
Edgewood High School
Palm Beach Central High School
Providence Career & Technical Academy
Fairley High School (school bus)
Canyon Springs High School
Dennis Intermediate School
Florida International University
Central Elementary School
Cascade Middle School
Davidson High School
Prairie View A&M University
Altascocita High School
Central Academy of Excellence
Cleveland High School
Robert E. Lee High School
Cheyenne South High School
Grambling State University
Blountsville Elementary School
Holmes County, Mississippi (school bus)
Prescott High School
College of the Mainland
Wynbrooke Elementary School
UNC Charlotte
Riverview Florida (school bus)
We stayed quiet, we sat back and waited for the inevitable.
Second Chance High School
Carman-Ainsworth High School
Williwaw Elementary School
Monroe Clark Middle School
Central Catholic High School
Jeanette High School
Eastern Hills High School
DeAnza High School
Ridgway High School
Reginald F. Lewis High School
Saugus High School
Pleasantville High School
Waukesha South High School
Oshkosh High School
Catholic Academy of New Haven
Bellaire High School
North Crowley High School
McAuliffe Elementary School
South Oak Cliff High School
Texas A&M University-Commerce
Sonora High School
Western Illinois University
Oxford High School
And now that it's happened, I ask you:
Robb Elementary School
Is it finally the time?
Jama Smith is regional philanthropy officer with the American Red Cross Indiana Region. This piece originally appeared as a Facebook post.
