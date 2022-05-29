Mother's pain reflects nation's roll call of shame

On Tuesday, I was leaving my daughter's elementary school when the notification appeared on my phone. Another school shooting – 19 children gone. I sat in my car in the parking lot, numb from what had now become such a common occurrence in our daily routine. Average day, lone gunman, kids dead.

Thurston High School

Columbine High School

Heritage High School

Deming Middle School

Fort Gibson Middle School

I had spent the day teaching kids in the third through fifth grades CPR. I kept playing back in my head how excited they were talking about volunteering, how empowered they felt at the notion that they could make a difference. I had spent the day in a classroom teaching fourth graders how to save lives, while someone stormed an elementary school taking theirs.

Buell Elementary School

Lake Worth Middle School

University of Arkansas

Junipero Serra High School

Santana High School

Bishop Neumann High School

Pacific Lutheran University

Granite Hills High School

Lew Wallace High School

Martin Luther King, Jr. High School

Appalachian School of Law

Washington High School

Conception Abbey

Scanning through news reports, I reflected back 20 years ago when school shootings were rampantly on the rise. We said then that it wasn't the time to discuss gun violence. “Now is not the time!” we admonished. “We need to be thinking of the families, not any 'political agenda.' ” We allowed ourselves to be convinced that a mere discussion on a tragic loss of life was indecent, disrespectful. We bared our teeth and chomped down hard into what we reverently believed was our right to dignity, despite the cries for change by the families of the victims who had to bury their children.

Benjamin Tasker Middle School

University of Arizona

Lincoln High School

John McDonogh High School

Red Lion Area Junior High School

Case Western Reserve University

Rocori High School

Ballou High School

Randallstown High School

Bowen High School

Red Lake Senior High School

Harlan Community Academy High School

Campbell County High School

Milwee Middle School

Roseburg High School

Pine Middle School

Essex Elementary School

Duquesne University

Platte Canyon High School

Weston High School

West Nickel Mines School

Joplin Memorial Middle School

Henry Foss High School

Compton Centennial High School

Virginia Tech

Success Tech Academy

Miami Carol City Senior High School

“Now isn't the time!” we insisted as the mass shootings rolled out in staggering numbers, the death toll ringing an uncountable amount of innocent lives vanishing from classrooms, ballet classes, soccer practices and family dinner tables around the country. Parents visiting gravesites instead of bedrooms.

Hamilton High School

Louisiana Technical College

Mitchell High School

E.O. Green Junior High School

Northern Illinois University

Lakota Middle School

Knoxville Central High School

Willoughby South High School

Henry Ford High School

University of Central Arkansas

Dillard High School

Dunbar High School

Hampton University

Harvard College

Larose-Cut Off Middle School

International Studies Academy

Skyline College

Discovery Middle School

University of Alabama

DeKalb School

Deer Creek Middle School

Ohio State University

Mumford High School

University of Texas

Kelly Elementary School

Marinette High School

“Now isn't the time!” We screamed as the NRA poured millions into its advertising budget, decrying gun-control advocates and the media.

“We need to talk about mental health” was the pivot from lobbyists and profiteers. Gun sales soared as we agreed we would focus on mental health. But then we didn't really talk about it, did we?

We somehow decided that instead our mental health status was no one's business and dropped the topic as we collectively squabbled over deleted emails, tax returns and which candidate was to blame for the rising gas prices.

We wanted our side to win, and at any cost.

Aurora Central High School

Millard South High School

Martinsville West Middle School

Worthing High School

Millard South High School

Highlands Intermediate School

Cape Fear High School

Chardon High School

Episcopal School of Jacksonville

Oikos University

Hamilton High School

Perry Hall School

Normal Community High School

University of South Alabama

Banner Academy South

University of Southern California

Sandy Hook Elementary School

Apostolic Revival Center Christian School

Taft Union High School

Osborn High School

Stevens Institute of Business and Arts

Hazard Community and Technical College

Chicago State University

Lone Star College-North

Cesar Chavez High School

Price Middle School

University of Central Florida

New River Community College

Grambling State University

We didn't want to talk about it because we held our politicians closer to us than our children. We valued possessions over protections, and “thoughts and prayers” over policy and change.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Ossie Ware Mitchell Middle School

Ronald E. McNair Discovery Academy

North Panola High School

Carver High School

Agape Christian Academy

Sparks Middle School

North Carolina A&T State University

Stephenson High School

Brashear High School

West Orange High School

Arapahoe High School

Edison High School

Liberty Technology Magnet High School

Hillhouse High School

Berrendo Middle School

Purdue University

South Carolina State University

Los Angeles Valley College

Charles F. Brush High School

University of Southern California

Georgia Regents University

Academy of Knowledge Preschool

Benjamin Banneker High School

D. H. Conley High School

East English Village Preparatory Academy

Paine College

Georgia Gwinnett College

John F. Kennedy High School

Seattle Pacific University

Reynolds High School

Indiana State University

Albemarle High School

Fern Creek Traditional High School

Langston Hughes High School

Marysville Pilchuck High School

Florida State University

Miami Carol City High School

Rogers State University

Rosemary Anderson High School

Wisconsin Lutheran High School

We should have known our souls were lost when our first concern when learning of the slaughter of children was whether they were going to take away our shiny toys. We rallied behind the right to bear arms so far beyond what the Constitution protects and so adamantly that we were willing to place it above the right of a child to walk into an institution of learning without being murdered.

Frederick High School

Tenaya Middle School

Bethune-Cookman University

Pershing Elementary School

Wayne Community College

J.B. Martin Middle School

Southwestern Classical Academy

Savannah State University

Harrisburg High School

Umpqua Community College

Northern Arizona University

Texas Southern University

Tennessee State University

Winston-Salem State University

Mojave High School

Lawrence Central High School

Franklin High School

Muskegon Heights High School

Independence High School

Madison High School

Antigo High School

University of California-Los Angeles

Jeremiah Burke High School

Alpine High School

Townville Elementary School

Vigor High School

Linden McKinley STEM Academy

June Jordan High School for Equity

Union Middle School

We allowed the legislation to pass that protected our privacy from background checks, for loopholes and loosened restrictions. And through those loose threads were woven the books that will never be written, the doctors who won't live to cure diseases, the stages that will be left empty by artists who should have performed, the beautiful dreams of children who were born into this world to create joy and beauty and purpose but have vanished within a spatter of bullets. In demanding the utmost of our own protection, we've robbed them of the most basic right to theirs.

Mueller Park Junior High School

West Liberty-Salem High School

University of Washington

King City High School

North Park Elementary School

North Lake College

Freeman High School

Mattoon High School

Rancho Tehama Elementary School

Aztec High School

Wake Forest University

Italy High School

NET Charter High School

Marshall County High School

Sal Castro Middle School

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School

Great Mills High School

Central Michigan University

Huffman High School

Frederick Douglass High School

Forest High School

Highland High School

Dixon High School

Santa Fe High School

Noblesville West Middle School

University of North Carolina Charlotte

STEM School Highlands Ranch

Edgewood High School

Palm Beach Central High School

Providence Career & Technical Academy

Fairley High School (school bus)

Canyon Springs High School

Dennis Intermediate School

Florida International University

Central Elementary School

Cascade Middle School

Davidson High School

Prairie View A&M University

Altascocita High School

Central Academy of Excellence

Cleveland High School

Robert E. Lee High School

Cheyenne South High School

Grambling State University

Blountsville Elementary School

Holmes County, Mississippi (school bus)

Prescott High School

College of the Mainland

Wynbrooke Elementary School

UNC Charlotte

Riverview Florida (school bus)

We stayed quiet, we sat back and waited for the inevitable.

Second Chance High School

Carman-Ainsworth High School

Williwaw Elementary School

Monroe Clark Middle School

Central Catholic High School

Jeanette High School

Eastern Hills High School

DeAnza High School

Ridgway High School

Reginald F. Lewis High School

Saugus High School

Pleasantville High School

Waukesha South High School

Oshkosh High School

Catholic Academy of New Haven

Bellaire High School

North Crowley High School

McAuliffe Elementary School

South Oak Cliff High School

Texas A&M University-Commerce

Sonora High School

Western Illinois University

Oxford High School

And now that it's happened, I ask you:

Robb Elementary School

Is it finally the time?