Neighbors' struggles could become ours

This op-ed is directed to current and future officeholders. In fact, it's a plea to consider your constituents who are struggling.

Unless you've been there, it's difficult to see the nearly 60,000 people in our community who face hunger daily or the nine families evicted from their homes every day.

I've taught about, advocated for, served and walked alongside those who are often forgotten in our community. And I've been there myself.

Years ago, I earned a doctorate in cultural anthropology as a single mother while working full time as a social worker in Fort Wayne. I was a college professor for several years, and my ability to provide a stable life for my daughter didn't always come easily.

We fell onto hard times more than once, and we lived in subsidized housing as recently as four years ago.

I'm aware I didn't fit the stereotype of what the working poor look like, but that's why my story is relevant. If it can happen to me, it can (and does) happen to anyone.

Half of Indiana's population, or 3.5 million Hoosiers, live in poverty or are the working poor. One in three is struggling this way in Allen County; that's one too many.

Consider:

• We have a housing crisis in Indiana, and I'm encouraged that this will be addressed during next year's legislative session. All Hoosiers deserve a roof over their head and food on the table. It's unacceptable to have a $5.1 billion state surplus but not provide these basic needs.

• Health disparities are widening. A March 13 editorial revealed that someone living on Illsley Drive in the Oakdale neighborhood has a life expectancy of 78.7 years, while someone living between Broadway and South Calhoun Street has a life expectancy of 70. In Aboite Township, the life expectancy is nearly 87.

• Educational disparities grew as a result of the pandemic, especially for those lacking technology and broadband access, as well as families that relied on schools to feed their children. We also need to pay teachers better. If we don't support educators and youth alike, we're setting the next generation up for failure.

What if you're not the struggling 1 in 3?

First, this could be a relative or neighbor whose life expectancy is lower than yours.

Second, we all pay the price for income inequity: Goods and services cost more, insurers spend more to treat preventable illnesses, we see poorer educational outcomes by those in financially unstable homes, and citizens feel less safe.

Finally, poverty dampens economic growth and undermines social cohesion.

Matthew 5:15-16 says, “Nor do they light a lamp and then put it under a bushel basket; it is set on a lampstand, where it gives light to all in the house. Just so, your light must shine before others, that they may see your good deeds and glorify your heavenly father.”

The light, or demonstrating one's faith and good deeds, is to be addressed, not concealed. Glaring income disparities weaken our democracy and, I contend, are our moral obligation to address.

You may not be struggling to make ends meet, but thousands of your neighbors are.

Platforms and agendas rife with issues that impact only a fraction of residents all too often prevail over the needs of the greater community.

I implore current and future officeholders not to forget about the 130,000 facing the challenging decisions of whether to pay utility bills or put food on the table for their families on a daily basis. They're your constituents.

This was me not too long ago. It could be you next.

Melissa Rinehart is executive director of Wellspring Interfaith Social Services.