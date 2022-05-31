'Day after miserable day'

The news has been filled with statistics about the COVID-19 pandemic, but I have a more personal view – a close-up experience that has not been fun.

Like everyone else in the U.S., I was warned about precautions to take to prevent catching the new villain, COVID. Following my doctor's advice, my husband, George, and I had the first vaccine then the booster. We wore a mask when required and settled into complacency.

Toward the end of March, George wasn't feeling well, so we bought a home COVID test; he tested positive while I tested negative. George's bout with COVID was very mild; he just slopped around the house for about a week, then felt better.

Several days later, I tested positive, and COVID hit me like a ton of bricks.

I was fortunate not to have a fever or trouble breathing, but I felt awful. It was very difficult to describe what I felt, but it had settled in my head. It was a cross between a headache, dizziness, nausea and total fatigue.

I immediately went to bed, where I would spend the next four weeks. Too sick to stand up for any length of time, I was not able to shower or wash my hair.

I simply lay there, trying to sleep and praying I would live to see morning. Tossing and turning, trying to be brave.

The throbbing in my head was relentless.

Three times a day, I would force myself to sit up in bed, and George would bring me something to eat. I had no appetite. Eating was the furthest thing from my mind, but I knew it was good for me so I forced down simple meals: cereal with blueberries for breakfast, soup for lunch and more soup for supper.

George bought Ensure to make sure I got extra nourishment and Pedialyte to ensure proper hydration. Those were the self-medications we decided upon.

Simply said, I was miserable but so grateful I did not have further complications such as fever, coughing and body aches.

At one point, my family doctor advised me to go to the ER to have tests done to make sure there was nothing else at work here. So, complete with pajamas and bathrobe still on, hair sticking straight up in the air, off we went to Parkview.

Thankfully, we were admitted immediately and the tests given. When the ER doctor asked me to describe how I felt, I opened my eyes and said, “Simply put, doctor, I feel like hell.” I know that was not a medical term and not very ladylike but, believe me, I didn't care.

Soon, we were told that all tests were “normal” and we were released. Once again, I headed for home and bed.

Day after miserable day.

One of the things I did to maintain what health I now had was to drink quarts and quarts of water each day, which meant, many trips to the bathroom at night ... wobbly, woozy trips. Would this ordeal never be over?

After four weeks flat on my back, I began to feel better and spent more and more time out of bed each day. I still looked like the wrath of God but eventually was able to shower and wash my hair.

One of the symptoms still lingers and for which I was not prepared: I am so fatigued ... all day long! Just plain pooped.

I have found much comfort, though, learning from others that this is one of the lingering results of COVID. Some friends tell me it lasted weeks for them ... several said several months.

It is so discouraging, but at least I know it isn't just me; this is a part of the COVID curse.

Through all those miserable hours in bed, although I indeed felt sorry for myself, I was reminded of all the people who had unfortunately lost their businesses to COVID. What was my misery compared to theirs?

And, thinking of the unfortunate people in the Ukraine, how could I pity myself in the warmth and comfort of America? Sure it was painful, and at times I thought I would surely die, but I had so much to be thankful for and so many people had COVID worse than I did. Many lost loved ones to COVID, so I try to strengthen my reflex of gratitude.

Up close and personal, COVID is more than a disease. It has affected so many of our fellowmen on earth. It is personal suffering, destruction of hopes and dreams, but it is also, hopefully, a new chance at and appreciation of all our blessings in America.