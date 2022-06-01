The courage to act

On Dec. 14, 2012, a deeply disturbed Newtown, Connecticut, resident shot his mother to death before driving her car to Sandy Hook Elementary School, where he continued his attack by brutally murdering 20 children and six adults.

He was armed for war, carrying an AR-15, two semiautomatic pistols, a shotgun and several hundred rounds of ammunition in high-capacity magazines. The attack ended with the shooter taking his own life.

While our country had previously experienced plenty of mass shootings, we had never experienced something of that magnitude at an elementary school.

The children slain that day were only 6 and 7 years old and the adult victims died doing their best to protect them.

This felt like a 9/11 moment, a rare moment of solidarity when most of us put our politics aside to collectively mourn and demand action. Congress promised to introduce gun reform legislation, while the president pledged to do everything in his power to prevent a tragedy such as Sandy Hook from happening again in this country.

After 10 years of failure on gun reform and 3,500 mass shootings later, here we are yet again.

On May 24, as bodies from the racist massacre in Buffalo were still being buried, news spread of another mass shooting, this time at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Nineteen children and two adults were murdered in a tragedy as predictable as it is shocking.

Of course, while mass shootings get the most attention, they represent a small percentage of gun violence incidents in America. While more than 200 individuals have lost their lives in mass shootings in 2022 to date, more than 17,000 have lost their lives to gun violence, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

Far too often, I see this up close and personal in the work I do. On the same day as the Buffalo massacre, I officiated the funeral of a 21-year-old woman, my second homicide funeral for a young adult in just over a month.

I've also officiated funerals for young adults who've taken their own lives. While suicide rarely gets news coverage, it represents the highest number of individuals taken by gun violence each year.

But what disturbs me most is the recently released data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that identifies firearms as the leading cause of death for American children.

Yes, you read that correctly.

Even after a tragedy like Uvalde, some of my conservative friends are repeating the mantra “guns don't kill people, people kill people.” While they are correct that guns are incapable of violence without the assistance of people, when people decide to kill, they overwhelmingly choose guns.

In 2020, 79% of U.S. murders involved a firearm, according to Pew Research. WANE-TV reported that last year in Allen County, 36 of our 48 friends, family members and neighbors who were murdered died by gun.

There is no single, simple fix to this epidemic. Complex problems require multifaceted solutions.

We must address our culture of hate and bigotry that fueled the violence in Buffalo.

We must address the mental health crisis that contributes not only to mass shootings, but to suicides and drug-related deaths all over the nation.

We must address violence in schools and build cultures of peace in which all students feel safe and loved.

We must address how we respond to everyone, but particularly young people, demonstrating alarming signs. My organization is involved in all of the above and more. This is long-term work. It's hard and complicated work.

But if we think we can solve gun violence by doing these necessary things while ignoring guns, then we're fooling ourselves. The data doesn't lie; guns are a major part of the problem.

And most of the gun reform legislation proposed in recent years would have little to no impact on the vast majority of law-abiding gun owners. Are proposals such as universal background checks and red flag laws really that radical? Do we really need AR-15s and 100 armor-piercing rounds to protect ourselves and our families?

It seems to me the only radical proposals are those seeking to loosen restrictions, such as Indiana's “constitutional carry” law that no longer requires permits for gun owners, a law the state police superintendent, Fraternal Order of Police, and police chiefs and county prosecutors associations all opposed.

Is this really what our musket-owning Founding Fathers had in mind?

My thought and prayer is that we will have the courage to act before something happens at one of our own children's schools. And it will.

If nothing changes, it's only a matter of time.

Lord, have mercy.