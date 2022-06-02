Home of the brave

I'm calling on all citizens of this remarkable country to step outside of their fears and beyond their platitudes, making a formation that stands strong between the next group of innocent gun violence victims and their assassins.

Let us be a force that takes the hit rather than let our vulnerable compatriots perish in an ambush. In short, I am advocating intentional bravery on your part and on mine.

As it stands, the horrendous mass shootings we have witnessed recently point out that the bravest souls of all have been the victims of these massacres.

They sought desperately for alternatives and, when none appeared, gave their innocent lives. Next in bravery, of course, are the first responders who stepped into the fray, knowing that they too may have to make the ultimate sacrifice.

So what I'm calling the rest of us to might be viewed as a third level of bravery.

There are several things you and I can do that will dramatically reduce (though, I concede, not eliminate) these incidents of mass violence that tear families and communities apart – and embarrass our nation on the world stage. Here is a list of brave actions we can take, although I'm sure there are more.

1) Be brave enough to support effective and uniform background checks.

2) Be brave enough to support the banning of military-style weapons in the hands of civilians.

3) Be brave enough to support raising the age for purchase and ownership of all firearms.

4) Be brave enough to support temporary or permanent restrictions on gun possession by those deemed to be high-risk individuals.

5) Be brave enough to demand stronger punishments for those who furnish firearms illegally.

6) Be brave enough to choose candidates who show even a little appreciation for enhanced gun controls over those who won't budge.

7) Be brave enough to counter family members, social contacts and organizations refusing to help reduce the incidence of gun violence, mass shootings in particular.

8) Be brave enough to change your own views just a little – you'll feel better when you do.

9) Be brave enough to vote in favor of improved mental health services and facilities, knowing they won't appear from out of nowhere and that they will not be cheap.

10) Be brave enough to report viable suspicions about the actions, inclinations and rhetoric of those around you who are raising red flags.

It should be obvious by now that this adjustment to whatever stance you currently take really won't require much bravery from you after all. More importantly, these steps would dramatically reduce the number of times that first responders, and especially potential victims, would have to display unfathomable levels of bravery.

Often, it is claimed that the above concepts run counter to the following words, the Second Amendment to our remarkable Constitution: “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed.”

Frankly, I can't see a conflict, nor would it be unusual for constitutional guarantees to be enhanced by lesser laws (or in some cases, revisions) which more fully place the original intent into accurate context.

Let's be brave together!

Richard B. Hatch is a Fort Wayne resident.