Sacred calling

“Since 1970, when current records began, there have been 2,052 school shooting incidents in America which have left 661 dead. ... Last year figures reached an all time high with over 250 incidents recorded – a 120% increase on the year before when 114 incidents were recorded. ... So far this year 139 shootings have been recorded (including the Robb Elementary School attack), leaving 48 dead.”

– Aimee Stanton, National World, May 25

There were 1.5 million deaths by firearms in the U.S. between 1968 and 2017; that's higher than the number of soldiers killed in every U.S. conflict since the American War for Independence in 1775. (In 2020, the most recent year for which complete data is available, 45,222 people died from gun-related injuries in the U.S. – a 25% increase from five years prior, and a 43% increase from 2010. Last year, more than 1,500 children and teenagers younger than 18 were killed in homicides and accidental shootings.

Once again – another school shooting. So we can expect churches across the nation to profer pious prayers ... again ... and ever, once again.

Prayer is good but, uncoupled from action, it is not really effective.

I am an 85-year-old cradle Catholic who attended Catholic grade schools, high schools, college (Notre Dame) and post graduate (master's in religious education, Saint Thomas Seminary, Denver). Sisters of Charity, Christian Brothers and Holy Cross and Vincentian Fathers were my teachers.

Over the years of near-weekly mass attendance, it has been rare for me to hear homilies that were subject-specific except pro-life – and that was normally only anti-abortion with a touch of end-of-life tossed in.

Usually, the homilies used the weekly Scripture readings in general “do-good” ways but little-to-no direct daily life practical guidance.

I don't know but guess/lament that other denominations are about the same. None of the real hard in-your-face life-living challenges – like the morality of millions of AR-15-style rifles in today's U.S.

It was not until I was 45, earning my master's at St. Thomas, that I learned that the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops had published hundreds of outstanding social justice teaching documents. Documents most bishops promptly forgot about when they returned to their dioceses.

For us who have not been told during homilies, the conference has taught much about guns.

These include:

A ban on assault weapons, which the conference supported when the ban passed in 1994 and when Congress failed to renew it in 2004.

Further measures to control the sale and use of firearms, such as universal background checks for all gun purchases; limitations on civilian access to high-capacity weapons and ammunition magazines; a federal law to criminalize gun trafficking; improved access to and increased resources for mental health care and earlier interventions; regulations and limitations on the purchase of handguns; measures that make guns safer, such as locks that prevent children and anyone other than the owner from using the gun without permission and supervision; and an honest assessment of the toll of violent images and experiences which inundate people, particularly our youth.

Most specifically, Bishop Frank J. Dewane of Venice, Florida, as then-chair of the Committee on Domestic Justice and Human Development, clearly stated the bishops' support for a ban on assault weapons, universal background checks, a federal gun-trafficking bill, regulations on sales of handguns, improved mental health interventions, safety measures and an honest assessment of violent images and experiences in our society during the Nov. 11, 2019, U.S. bishops' fall general assembly.

Following the most recent Slaughter of the Innocents in Uvalde, Texas, Cardinal Blase J. Cupich of Chicago in a May 24 tweet said the right to life trumps the right to have weapons and that “the Second Amendment did not come down from Sinai.”

“The right to bear arms will never be more important than human life ...,” he added. “Our children have rights too. And our elected officials have a moral duty to protect them.”

He implored people not just to lament, but to act: “As I reflect on this latest American massacre, I keep returning to the questions: Who are we as a nation if we do not act to protect our children? What do we love more: our instruments of death or our future?”

I implore all that as you leave your church/synagogue/temple/mosque to shake hands (touch elbows or whatever), ask your minister: “Lovely sermon today, but when are you going to tough it up and tell us to get the AR-15s off the streets?”

Gerald H. Fisher, who retired from the Army with the rank of major, is a Bluffton resident.