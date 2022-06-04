Her sister's bookkeeper

Have you ever felt like you were in the right church but the wrong pew? It's a weird feeling, a simple, “Hmmm, something is just not right here.”

Let me tell you about the most prominent time I had this feeling, and how really wacky it turned out to be.

After I retired from my career as a mortgage loan officer, I moved to Chatham, Illinois, to be near my daughter and her family. A very kind neighbor, Deb, as a gesture of inclusion and way for me to make new friends, invited me to join the book club she was a member of.

“How kind of her,” I thought as I settled down to read their next selection, “My Sister's Keeper,” which I had found at the local library.

After reading the first 50 pages, I became puzzled, looked at the cover and plodded on. The book, I found, was full of trite similes, lame metaphors and punctuation mistakes. The plot was terrifically insipid and lacked interest.

It was a mystery, and after the first 54 pages, even I knew who had done it and could care less as to motive. There were 277 total pages. Could I suffer through them? Yes, for Deb I could and would.

After 50 more pages, I simply couldn't believe that anyone would choose this mediocre (and that's stretching it) novel, so I called her and asked, “Deb, am I reading the right book? Is our selection 'My Sister's Keeper'?”

Deb assured me I had the correct assignment, so out of respect for my new neighbor, I plodded on.

I suffered through 144 pages until, on Page 145, I came upon this sentence: “Quivering uncontrollably, I sat there in front of the three of them and balled like a baby.”

“Balled” like a baby? Where was this author's proofreader? Editor? Mother? Spelling teacher?

I just couldn't do it anymore. Everyone in the book had “balled like a baby” and the protagonist had been accused of a crime he was investigating himself, and every time he found rock-solid proof of his innocence, he gave it to his attorney, who then warned him not to show the police, telling him he would show them.

Still, the man was dragged into the police station every other page, in handcuffs, and questioned; but it didn't seem to occur to him that his attorney was not sharing his discoveries.

Where were his brains? Or, better yet, where were mine for reading this book?

Soon, I began to wonder how I could avoid going to the book club discussion when I had been so warmly invited. What would I tell Deb? Could I ever trust her judgment again?

Well, I thought I would give it one more try and looked at the book again while I was babysitting one evening at my daughter's house and shared with her the agony I was experiencing in the name of friendship. Mary replied, “Gosh, Mom, I had heard that book was marvelous. But I don't think it was written by that guy. I thought Jodi Picoult had written it.”

I happened to have, at that very moment, “The Tenth Circle” by Picoult sitting on my counter at home. Arriving there later, I opened the front page and read “Praise for 'My Sister's Keeper' by Jodi Picoult.” The book I was reading, by the same title, was written by Bill Benners.

I had been reading the wrong book! Aaargh! I wanted to scream to the heavens and “ball” like a baby.

I was in the right church but the wrong pew once again.

Well, my daughter and everyone at the book club got a good chuckle out of my mistake, Deb forgave me for the sullen thoughts I had entertained about her taste in literature, and there was enough time left to read and enjoy the correct book.

I tried desperately to find a moral in all of this, tried hard to make lemonade out of this lemon, tried to find some universal truth, but this is about all I could come up with:

1) You cannot copyright the name of a book, so check not only the title, but also the author when someone recommends a book to you.

2) The act of crying is spelled “bawl” and not “ball,” and sometimes a proofreader dozes off.

3) Picoult is a better author, by far, than Benners.

4) And since I learned so much from this humorous experience, I also learned you can still get religion by being in the right church but the wrong pew. Amen.

Nancy Carlson Dodd is a Fort Wayne resident and writer.