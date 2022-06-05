A plan that's on the money

It is the end of the school year and it brings back memories of my daughter's graduation just two short years ago.

The school year did not end the way she nor we had anticipated with COVID-19 affecting most things relating to a typical graduation celebration.

But we did take some comfort in knowing we had a plan on how to help pay for her college expenses.

We had chosen the option of utilizing a 529 college savings plan here in Indiana as one of the ways to help save for those expenses for her and our son.

As a parent of both a college and high school-age student, the cost for their education/extracurricular activities can be very expensive.

I encourage all families to have the discussion early and often about how they want to cover the expense of either college, trade school or private school.

We have chosen to take the path that my husband and I both did while attending college; the kids need to have some skin in the game, meaning college is at their cost and we will help with expenses as/when we can.

All families are different, and our approach will not be the same. Nor should it be for others – and that is OK.

I sat down with our daughter as we looked at student loans and the cost to repay them as well as applying for scholarships and working part time while in school to help cover her expenses.

Once she had seen the cost of student loans, how they are calculated, paid back and who pays them back, we chose to minimize that option as much as possible.

There are a lot of scholarships available. That itself can be a part-time job during their junior and senior year – locating and applying for as many as possible. The application process is much easier than when I had applied for those scholarships. Your son/daughter can now use the web to locate thousands of opportunities for scholarships. Have them do their homework and start the application process.

If your son/daughter is a great athlete or a super student, then other doors may open for them in the form of scholarships, but remember our opinion of our children is much higher than the world's opinion and we should try to be realistic and take a step back when planning for the college years.

The competition is fierce for scholarships, and it helps to have other avenues of funding available for your child.

There are many ways you and other family members can help contribute to your children, grandchildren or even nieces and nephews. One of those is to utilize the state's 529 plan.

There have been some changes that have occurred over the years for the plans with the most recent being able to use the funds for any educational expenses. Previously, 529 plans were restricted for post-secondary education (college) expenses, but the federal government changed the federal requirement, the state then followed suit, which opened the opportunity for families to help pay for secondary education (private elementary and high school) as well as college and apprenticeship programs.

The benefits of saving in a 529 plan include using the funds from the investments in a tax-free manner, as well as being able to change the beneficiary of the plan. For example, if my daughter finishes college and we still have a balance in her 529 plan, we can change the beneficiary of the account to my son and then he would be able to use those funds as we did for her.

You and other family members can add into the 529 plans on a regular basis if you are wanting to stay on a budget.

As a 529 plan owner, you will want to be aware of the many options available within the plan – tax-free earnings, long-term investing and, in Indiana, a tax credit for the owner of the plan.

These are conversations you may want to have with your financial adviser if saving for college is a goal for you.

You will want to ask how much, how often and what to invest in as well as to be notified of any changes that may be occurring within the 529 plans.

Bottom line – talk early and often about education expenses; it is one conversation you won't regret having.

Gwen Ruppert of Fort Wayne is a financial adviser.