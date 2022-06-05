Better service county's goal

For the past 198 years, the various departments of county government have served the residents of Allen County from buildings primarily located in the heart of Fort Wayne.

As the county executives, it is our responsibility to provide and maintain the spaces necessary for county departments to perform their functions.

We have identified several space concerns over the past few years that need to be addressed. Several involve courts and public safety, which represent the largest functions and expense of county government.

As our community grows and prospers, county government sends out more tax bills, issues more permits, handles more court cases, inspects more construction sites and food establishments, builds and maintains more roads and drainage structures and, as has been much in the news lately, rehabilitates more inmates.

Simply put, over the past few decades county government has undertaken more services with more employees serving more residents with no additional space. As a significant employer and service provider, we cannot continue to kick the can on addressing our space needs.

One such need is Allen County Community Corrections' Day Reporting Center on Superior Street. It is vastly undersized for the number of clients coming to the facility each day.

We had vetted a half dozen locations over five years and brought the best option we had to County Council for funding. While acknowledging that the Day Reporting Center needed replaced, County Council asked us to consider a larger project that would meet all our current space needs and set us up for the next several decades. Last month, our office presented County Council with a proposal for a three-step plan.

Step One would involve the purchase and remodel of a soon-to-be-empty 200,000 square foot office building just south of downtown. This new building would house all county government administrative departments currently housed in the Rousseau Centre and Citizens Square. These departments would benefit from being put together again in one building, as they were prior to 2011.

Step Two would require the relocation of the Fort Wayne police and fire departments into buildings owned by the City of Fort Wayne. In 2009, when Mayor Tom Henry made the unilateral decision to purchase what is now called Citizens Square, his initial goal was to have a one-stop shop city hall and consolidate police and fire with other city government offices. We would encourage Henry to pursue this goal.

Step Three would involve consolidating the court functions currently housed in four downtown buildings into the Rousseau Centre. Three of those buildings could be immediately sold and repurposed by the private sector.

The Rousseau Centre is connected by tunnel to the Allen County Courthouse, making it an optimal setup to permit the safe, efficient and customer-friendly provision of court services in two adjacent buildings with an attached parking garage. Overall, it would take several years to complete all three steps.

We shared this idea with the city administration in 2021 and again earlier this year. We asked whether they had any additional space available to help meet our space needs. They did not and have subsequently purchased property on Illinois Road to handle some of their own space needs.

We acknowledge this relocation will cost the city money, just as the mayor's decision to relocate to Citizens Square caused Allen County to pay for the remodeling of the Rousseau Centre for the police and fire departments. But it would be late 2023 or early 2024 before any such relocation would be necessary. There is ample time to budget for and plan the relocation.

In 2010, when the decision was finally made to keep city and county administrative departments co-located, a move championed by our fellow Commissioner Nelson Peters, we did not have the hardware and software in place to handle the few instances where city and county government serve the same customer. That is not the case today.

The city and county have jointly invested in permitting software, communication tools and other IT infrastructure that makes it unnecessary to be co-located. Our two organizations offer very different government services.

We acknowledge that this larger plan comes with a larger price tag, which has caused our fellow Commissioner Peters concern. However, funds would not be needed all at once.

We intend to present County Council with options to fund the project that would predominantly utilize existing funding.

Taxes will not go up to pay for this project, nor would services be cut or altered in any way.

While we admit the optics of such a large project in the present economic conditions aren't optimal, Allen County is in excellent financial condition as a result of past prudent spending decisions and a post-recession boon in jobs and construction.

Allen County has no outstanding property tax debt, a fully stocked emergency fund, an operating cash reserve and good fiscal discipline.

If there were ever a time for us to consolidate our downtown footprint, address our space needs and strategically plan for the future, it is now.

Richard E. Beck and Therese M. Brown, both Republicans, are members of the County Board of Commissioners.