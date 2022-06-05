Keeping pace: History Center in step as events gather speed

Fort Wayne is renowned as a historian's paradise that glistens with captivating and complicated tales. For 101 years the History Center has faithfully collected, preserved and interpreted our heritage for the benefit of present and future generations.

Increasingly, public historians portray multiple aspects of unique local culture so audiences appreciate their roles within it, thus amplifying the impact of the past on their own lives.

The field of public history is undergoing rapid changes of approach, purpose and expectations.

Five years ago, cloistered historians debated where to perform our craft, either in a bunker or with the vanguard of civil discussions, and whether an event must simmer for 50 years to be labeled historical. Now there is no shelter from the front lines of the culture wars, as responsible engagement with the turbulent present is considered part of the mission of historical societies.

Once vaunted as arbiters of the past, professional stewards of history struggle against amateurish misappropriations of memory and nostalgia by the self-righteous and self-serving.

Historical institutions that value research, scholarship, context and inclusiveness must constantly reevaluate their relevance and effectiveness in reaching the public. The swiftly unfolding events of recent years have required our organization to pursue key modern stories much more aggressively.

With this method, ours was one of the first museums in the nation to establish a purposely formed subcollection of George Floyd Protests historical materials, many of which were displayed for the first time last month. Objects from the state's first COVID-19 vaccinations were obtained even more quickly – a mere 14 minutes after the first shot was administered.

In addition to new acquisition techniques, fresher interpretations illustrate how the History Center is reforging a home for our collective past, where the comprehensive histories of all peoples to inhabit the Land of Three Rivers are welcomed and shared.

Funded by a Restart Project Grant from Arts United of Greater Fort Wayne, “Fabric of the Fort: Our Tapestry of Human Heritage” is a series of vignette exhibits and digital presentations that explores the stories of traditionally underrepresented sociocultural groups. Over nine months the initiative has spotlighted figures such as Elijah “Flute” McDonald, founder of Huddle Bar-Be-Que Restaurant and the first Black bowling team, Somlaw and Sisakhone Mounsamruath, the first refugees from the Laotian Civil War, Alsatian artsy polymath Felix Schanz and groundbreaking pharmacist Julia Emanuel.

June caps the series with “Resilient Pride: Fort Wayne's LGBTQ+ Voices,” the greatest attention our organization has dedicated to this history. This overwhelmingly recent story carries its own challenges and considerations because well-documented events occurred predominantly in the decades following the Stonewall Riots.

When searching for those who were generally left out of the initial historical record, rare original sources are often frustratingly vague. These difficulties are typically compounded without exact analogies to modern language or contemporary perspective.

One uncharacteristically early account is of John Noonan, who was born in Fort Wayne in 1846 and served in George Armstrong Custer's 7th Cavalry Regiment. In 1878, Sgt. Noonan was driven to suicide by relentless harassment from his fellow soldiers when they learned that his deceased wife possessed the reproductive organs of a male.

Generations later, in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, June “Lefty” Peppas embodied homegrown talent, graduating from Elmhurst High School in 1947 before playing for the Fort Wayne Daisies from 1948 to 1949. She was famous on the diamond, but until her death few of her fans knew that Lefty had been committed for nearly half a century to her life partner, Polly Huitt.

Another intriguing history comes from 1940 South Side High School graduate Bill Blass, whose own sentiments about his sexuality were paradoxically forceful and evasive, speaking volumes while remaining puckishly cagey.

The History Center is a cornerstone entity in an upcoming multidisciplinary collaboration to commemorate Blass, who combined glamour and practicality into legendary styles that strongly influenced 20th century American fashion. Opening later this month on what would have been his 100th birthday, a two-part exhibition entitled “Bill Blass: Fort Wayne's Fashion Designer” will be simultaneously featured at the History Center and the Fort Wayne Museum of Art.

In the Summit City, the art of turning such overlooked tales into meaningful public histories is particularly encouraging and rewarding.

This community demonstrates a chest-thumping exuberance for its internationally impactful heritage and its private benefactors are generous. Yet it is one of the largest in the Midwest that does not allocate one dollar of public operating or programming support from its county, city or school district to its primary historical agency.

It was not always so. Allen County provided up to 100% of the History Center's funding from 1927 until 2000, and Fort Wayne Community Schools heavily subsidized elementary school study trips from 1980 until 2003. The City of Fort Wayne restricts its assistance to maintaining certain structural components of the Old City Hall Building.

Despite the absence of public funding, the History Center's assets have expanded with its vision. The past eight fiscal years have seen record operating revenue and attendance totals.

After investing $3 million during the past decade to stabilize and enhance its facilities, the organization just completed its greatest privately funded capital campaign. The museum will soon undertake its most extensive interpretive renovation with 60% of its first floor scheduled to be upgraded by next spring to better showcase the peoples who have fostered our local character.

These growing resources will allow us to serve our community with breadth, compassion and unprecedented personal connectivity. We can cherish our shared memory and collective identity among the parallel truths of competing historical narratives – each of us a proud strand in the warp and weft of our common tapestry.

Todd Maxwell Pelfrey is executive director of the History Center.